Shane Calloway named president/CEO of RegalCraft

Dallas, Texas—RegalCraft, a leading flooring manufacturer specializing in producing high-quality custom flooring products for OEM distribution or private label markets, has nameed Shane Calloway as president, North America.

Calloway began his career with Alloc/Berry Group where he was instrumental in launching a new brand of laminate flooring—Alloc—through North American distribution. He then moved to Columbia Flooring in a new business development role before it was acquired by Mohawk Industries. He would join Mohawk/Unlin and ultimately become VP sales—independent distribution, responsible for the Quick Step and Columbia Flooring brands. In 2015, he became VP sales and marketing at Swiff-Train Company and was named president and CEO in 2018. Swiff-Train was acquired by Belknap-Haines in 2022.

Additionally, Calloway has actively contributed to the industry through his involvement in associations such as NWFA and NALFA and, more notably, served on the board of directors with NAFCD.

RegalCraft said it is thrilled to welcome Calloway to its team and looks forward to leveraging his expertise to further enhance its position as a leading player in the flooring OEM distribution and private label markets.