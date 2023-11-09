RegalCraft enters flooring market with private label positioning  

By FCNews Staff
regalcraftDallas—RegalCraft, a premier custom flooring procurement solutions provider, has entered the market, specializing in producing high-quality custom flooring products designed exclusively for OEM distribution and private label markets.

RegalCraft aims to set a new standard by prioritizing craftsmanship, quality and uniqueness, making it the ultimate choice for businesses in search of distinctive and versatile custom flooring solutions. These solutions are expertly crafted to enhance brand identity and give partners a competitive edge in the market.

At the heart of RegalCraft is a commitment to customization. Select from its existing product lines offered: SPC, WPC, laminate or LVP or create your own custom colors via the company’s distinct customization process, enabling you to meticulously hand-select your custom flooring.

RegalCraft also prides itself on close collaboration with partners, transforming their vision into exquisite, tailor-made flooring solutions. From the initial design concept to the final production stage, the company’s experienced U.S. team works diligently to bring these ideas to life with precision and efficiency.

RegalCraft adheres to UFLPA compliance, ensuring that all its products meet the highest industry standards and regulatory requirements.

