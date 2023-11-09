Louisville Tile promotes Tina Boyle to COO

Louisville, Ky.—In another move to strengthen its executive leadership team, Louisville Tile has promoted Tina Boyle to the position of chief operating officer.

“Tina has been a member of the Louisville Tile Family for over three decades,” explained Crosby Hall, executive VP of corporate resources. “She has consistently risen to the occasion of every new project she’s been handed, turning them into remarkable successes. Her love for learning and her willingness to tackle challenges head-on, paired with her extensive experience in the company, will serve her well as she takes on this new role.”

Boyle embarked on her career journey 32 years ago, where she began as a receptionist within the firm’s Cameo Marble Division. Over the years, her impressive tenure at Louisville Tile has seen her take on a wide range of roles, including accounts payable/receivable clerk, showroom designer, contractor liaison, customer service specialist, I.T. technician, acquisitions project manager and vice president of warehouse operations. Her exceptional path led to the well-deserved appointment to her new position.

As Boyle steps into her new role, she will assume a multifaceted position, responsible for overseeing branch operations, IT and logistics, ensuring the company’s commitment to serving their customers.

“One of my main priorities/goals will be streamlining the customer experience,” Boyle said. “I plan to have conversations with our team members, from the warehouse and sales to building maintenance and showroom designers and everyone in between, regarding ‘what are we missing? How can we enhance the entire experience so that clients want to do business with us?’”