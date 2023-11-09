Louisville Tile promotes Tina Boyle to COO

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLouisville Tile promotes Tina Boyle to COO
Tina Boyle
Tina Boyle

Louisville, Ky.—In another move to strengthen its executive leadership team, Louisville Tile has promoted Tina Boyle to the position of chief operating officer.

“Tina has been a member of the Louisville Tile Family for over three decades,” explained Crosby Hall, executive VP of corporate resources. “She has consistently risen to the occasion of every new project she’s been handed, turning them into remarkable successes. Her love for learning and her willingness to tackle challenges head-on, paired with her extensive experience in the company, will serve her well as she takes on this new role.”

Boyle embarked on her career journey 32 years ago, where she began as a receptionist within the firm’s Cameo Marble Division. Over the years, her impressive tenure at Louisville Tile has seen her take on a wide range of roles, including accounts payable/receivable clerk, showroom designer, contractor liaison, customer service specialist, I.T. technician, acquisitions project manager and vice president of warehouse operations. Her exceptional path led to the well-deserved appointment to her new position.

As Boyle steps into her new role, she will assume a multifaceted position, responsible for overseeing branch operations, IT and logistics, ensuring the company’s commitment to serving their customers.

“One of my main priorities/goals will be streamlining the customer experience,” Boyle said. “I plan to have conversations with our team members, from the warehouse and sales to building maintenance and showroom designers and everyone in between, regarding ‘what are we missing? How can we enhance the entire experience so that clients want to do business with us?’”

Previous article
RegalCraft enters flooring market with private label positioning  

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

RegalCraft enters flooring market with private label positioning  

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas—RegalCraft, a premier custom flooring procurement solutions provider, has entered the market, specializing in producing high-quality custom flooring products designed exclusively for OEM distribution...
Read more
Featured Post

Cybersecurity becoming more important in home building industry

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The toll data breaches are taking on U.S. businesses is on the rise and construction firms—especially general contractors—are becoming a more popular target...
Read more
News

Shaw Sports Turf named official College Football Playoff turf provider

FCNews Staff - 0
Houston—Shaw Sports Turf has been named the official synthetic turf provider of the College Football Playoff (CFP). An official sponsor, Shaw Sports Turf will...
Read more
Commercial

Interface releases Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index  

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, published its Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index, highlighting the latest trends in design within...
Read more
News

Mortgage rates not deterring some buyers

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite mortgage rates topping 7%, Americans persist in their desire to buy a home. According to the latest Housing Trends Report from NAHB,...
Read more
Featured Post

Resilient glues continue to evolve

Ken Ryan - 0
Buoyed by technology advancements, the benefits of the latest adhesives for resilient flooring are wide and far-reaching—from better indoor air quality to less risk...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X