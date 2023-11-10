TDG names Mike Johnson VP, hard surfaces

By FCNews Staff
mike jonnsonDalton—The Dixie Group has appointed Mike Johnson to the position of vice president of hard surfaces. In this role, Johnson will lead TDG’s hard surface product innovation, marketing and strategic direction.

TDG entered the hard surface segment in 2017. Since that time, TDG introduced and developed the TRUCOR brand into a nationally recognized trade brand with a 200+ SKU offering across the SPC, WPC and laminate categories. TDG also entered the engineered wood segment with a high-end collection under the Fabrica brand and a mainstream offering in DH Floors. With a focus on product differentiation and visuals, TDG’s hard surface segment has grown every year since its introduction. Today, the hard surface segment represents approximately 20% of the company’s revenue and is sold through 2,500 retailers in the U.S.

Johnson just recently joined TDG in September 2023 as vice president of national accounts. An unexpected change in the organization led to this appointment in the hard surface segment.  Johnson is an industry veteran with 35-plus years of experience at Mohawk, JJ Haines and QEP Inc. He has held senior leadership roles in multiple product categories, with a strong focus on hard surfaces over the last decade. “Mike is well positioned to lead TDG’s hard surface business with a strong focus on continued profitable growth,” said T.M. Nuckols, president, TDG residential. “TDG is committed to continued investment in the hard surface segment as a strategic growth initiative.”

