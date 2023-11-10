Bostik promotes Courtney Korselt

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has named Courtney Korselt regional business director, wall & floor products. With a career spanning over 17 years at Bostik in various key management positions, most recently as project management officer, construction & consumer division, Korselt brings a wealth of adhesive market knowledge and B2B marketing expertise to her new role.

As regional business director for wall & floor products, Korselt is poised to make a significant impact on the company’s growth and strategic vision. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the adhesive market position her as the ideal leader to drive forward the company’s wall and floor product division.

Korselt will bring a passion for the customer, additional focus on service and the right solutions for Bostik and the customers to grow together. “I’m pleased to join a team with such breadth of experience in this industry,” she said. “We are looking forward to a renewed focus on meeting the needs of the market with new, innovative products that help the installer be more efficient while enjoying the great product quality you can always expect from Bostik.”

Korselt’s appointment underscores Bostik’s commitment to delivering outstanding products and service to its valued customers. Her leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of the company.