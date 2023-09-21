Sika-DriTac relaunches Golden Bullet adhesive

By FCNews Staff
golden bulletChino, Calif.—Sika-DriTac is relaunching DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet, a single-component, multiple-solution adhesive that offers unlimited subfloor moisture protection with no testing required for residential and commercial hardwood flooring installations.

This premium-grade, sustainable, urethane-based sound and moisture control wood flooring adhesive was the most successful product launch in DriTac’s previous 60-year history. It offers a warranty equal to that of the flooring manufacturer and is among the lowest perm-rated products in its category. This low-VOC formula helps contribute to LEED credits and meets the latest criteria set forth by SCAQMD for rule #1168 starting in 2023.

As part of the relaunch, Sika-DriTac is enhancing the overall product value by fostering a lever-lock seal lid, which can extend shelf-life and keep the adhesive fresh longer. A clip-on trowel will also be added to the packaging and enable installers to achieve proper adhesive application and the subsequent unlimited moisture warranty, simply by clipping on the attachment to an existing trowel blade. DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet will also feature a newly designed label complete with upgraded solution icons.

Manufactured in the USA, DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet offers end-users the ability to install engineered plank, solid wood plank and bamboo flooring without any restriction on width, length or thickness. It provides superior sound control properties while also acting as a crack suppressant. DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet meets and/or exceeds all IIC and STC building code requirements for sound reduction.

When used in combination with other Sika-DriTac or Sika brand flooring installation solutions, such as EnviroTread recycled rubber underlayment or Sika subfloor preparation moisture barriers, primers, skimcoat or self-leveling underlayments, DriTac 4141 Golden Bullet helps deliver the Sika Secure system which provides end-users with a single-source, top-to-bottom installation with an enhanced warranty.

