FCNews Fantasy Football for a Cause draws 12 teams

The annual Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause League closed this year with 12 teams: America’s Floor Source, All Surfaces, Consolidated Flooring, Dillabaugh’s Flooring America, FCNews, Healthier Choice, Great Northern Associates, Mannington, Salesmaster, Republic Floor, Spartan Surfaces and Tarkett.

All teams are playing for worthy causes of their choice (see list below for a snapshot of each cause represented by the league’s participants). Each fantasy football team pledged several thousand dollars for a total of $60,000—funds that will be distributed to the teams’ respective charities over the course of the football season.

All Surfaces

Housing First Foundation

housingfirstmn.org

The Housing First Minnesota Foundation is the charitable arm of Housing First Minnesota, an association of builders, remodelers, suppliers and trade partners who contribute and volunteer their expertise and time to end homelessness. The Housing First Minnesota Foundation, in affiliation with HomeAid America, utilizes the talents and resources of the association’s member builders, remodelers, suppliers and volunteers to build, renovate and/or repair shelter housing facilities in the Twin Cities area.

Healthier Choice

Habitat for Humanity

habitat.org

Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so more people are able to live in affordable and safe homes. The group’s advocacy efforts focus on policy reform to remove systemic barriers preventing low-income and historically under-served families from accessing adequate, affordable shelter. The organization has helped more than 46 million people improve their living conditions since 1976.

Mannington

The Gary Sinise Foundation

garysinisefoundation.org

The Gary Sinise Foundation was founded by Gary Sinise, actor and 40-year advocate for the Armed Forces. The charity provides various programs dedicated to active duty, veterans, first responders and their families. The R.I.S.E program specifically builds specially adapted “smart homes” for those who were wounded serving their country. Not only are the homes customized to the needs of each family, but they are mortgage free. Additionally, R.I.S.E provides home modifications and adapted vehicles.

America’s Floor Source

In Christy’s Shoes

inchristysshoes.org

In Christy’s Shoes, an Ohio-based charity named in honor of the late Christy Levy Peters, provides programs that support women experiencing homelessness, unemployment, domestic abuse, substance abuse, human trafficking and brain cancer. Christy’s passion for helping people was the inspiration behind the decision to support women by collaborating with nonprofits. The organization, which began in Columbus, Ohio, has expanded into other states as it continues to focus on the spirit of Christy and giving back. The charity is known for its annual Sole Celebrations, fundraising events that provide awareness and funds for programs that support women on their journeys of personal growth.

Republic Floor

Hatzalah South Florida Medical Services

hsfems.org

Hatzalah South Florida Emergency Medical Services is a volunteer, not-for-profit organization with a mission to improve medical outcomes and save lives. By augmenting existing emergency medical services with over 250 community-based, state-certified EMT and paramedic volunteer responders and dispatchers, Hatzalah South Florida provides emergency response in neighborhoods across South Florida. The group operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year—all at no charge for either care or transport.

Consolidated Flooring

Friends of St. Dominic’s

sfds.org/what-is-friends

Friends of St. Dominic’s is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others who believe there is a better tomorrow for every child.

Salesmaster

American Cancer Society

cancer.org

The American Cancer Society (ACS) was founded in 1913 by 10 doctors and five laypeople in New York City. At its inception, the organization was called the American Society for the Control of Cancer. Today, ACS is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. The ACS has invested more than $5 billion in research since 1946.

Dillabaugh’s Flooring America

Mission Aviation Fellowship

maf.org

Each year, Mission Aviation Fellowship, MAF, provides aviation services to more than 400 mission agencies, churches and humanitarian organizations around the world. Without MAF, some of these organizations would be unable to reach the people they serve. Through these partnerships, MAF connects isolated people with vital services and goods while sharing the love of Christ in a tangible way. Millions of people around the world live cut-off from all this and more by either geographic barriers—like jungles, mountains and deserts—or by social, political or religious barriers. MAF’s vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ.

Spartan Surfaces

Harford Family House

harfordfamilyhouse.org

Since 1989, Harford Family House has provided housing, support and resources to more than 2,000 people in 700 families struggling with homelessness in Harford County. By merging with Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United (FCCAU), the charity is able to serve local families in need of assistance via the Welcome One Emergency Shelter. This includes: clean linens, a locker, access to showers and laundry facilities, three meals and professional case-management services.

Floor Covering News

Compassion Express Foundation

compassionexpress.org

The Compassion Express Foundation was founded by Dustin Aaronson, FCNews co-publisher and advertising sales director, to make a difference in the lives of others in the communities of Long Island and throughout New York’s five boroughs. The foundation offers essential necessities, supplies, food and other critical assistance for homeless people as well as children who have lost their parents.

Tarkett

ASPCA

aspca.org

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), founded in 1866, was the first humane society to be established in North America and is one of the largest in the world today. Headquartered in New York City, the organization was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment at the hands of humans and must be protected under the law. ASPCA maintains a strong local presence, but it also supports programs that extend across the country.

Great Northern Associates

ECMC Foundation

ecmcfoundation.org

The goal of the ECMC Foundation is to improve post-secondary outcomes for students from under-served backgrounds. Its strategic grant-making focuses on college success and career readiness. The foundation supports organizations that give learners access to quality education and career opportunities.