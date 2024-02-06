Cali partners with FCEF to bolster funding

By FCNews Staff
FCEFSan Diego—In a collaborative move aimed at tackling the critical shortage of professional flooring installers, Cali, an omni-channel supplier of innovative flooring solutions, has begun a partnership with the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). This initiative underscores a shared commitment to nurturing a new generation of skilled flooring professionals, addressing an industry-wide challenge with a united front.

“This collaboration aims to address the very real challenge with the lack of installers while also bolstering our industry with well-trained professionals,” said Cali president, Doug Jackson. “We’re excited to involve Cali’s retail partners and give them the opportunity to play a role in this effort, one square foot at a time.”

In a bid to support FCEF’s crucial work, Cali is introducing an online option for its retailer partners, allowing them to contribute an additional one cent per square foot on their Cali orders, directly funding FCEF’s initiatives. This small yet impactful addition signifies Cali’s dedication to the sustainability and growth of the flooring industry.

“We all need to rally behind FCEF,” said Chanel Clifford, Cali VP of national accounts. “Our installer population is diminishing in size and quality. By investing in the recruiting, education and training of the next generation starting as early as high school as well as at community colleges and trade school programs, Cali and FCEF are laying the groundwork for a stronger and more dynamic future for the whole industry.”

The shortage of qualified installers is a pressing issue in the flooring industry, affecting businesses and consumers alike. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive solution, FCEF’s mission extends to recruiting fresh talent, supporting students financially throughout their education and ensuring these new professionals find rewarding careers in the flooring sector.

“We are extremely grateful to Doug, Chanel, Bob [Fish] and the rest of the team at Cali for this strong show of support,” said Jim Aaron, executive director of FCEF. “Having retailers opt into an additional penny per foot is a simple yet highly effective way to fund the initiative developed to benefit the entire industry. It’s just a penny, but when retailers participate in mass, the impact will be significant and very impactful. Thanks to Cali for being a leader in this initiative and setting an example for others to follow.”

