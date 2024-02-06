FCEF adds Joe Semaan to board of directors

Dalton, Ga.—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) recently welcomed Joe Semaan to its board of directors. Semaan currently serves as the president of residential carpet at Mohawk Industries. Before assuming this role in December 2023, Semaan held the position of president for Mohawk’s wood and laminate business. In this capacity, he oversaw the division’s comprehensive operations, managing end-to-end aspects such as research and development, product management, supply chain, manufacturing and service and support within the North American market.

Prior to joining Mohawk, Semaan served as the senior vice president and general manager of the Americas region for Signify (formerly Philips Lighting). In this role, he had the responsibility of overseeing all commercial and industrial lighting operations for Signify.

“I am honored to accept the appointment to the FCEF board of directors,” Semaan said. “Collaborating with esteemed peers is something I am eager to embrace, and together we’ll shape a brighter future for the flooring industry.”

The FCEF board of directors consists of representatives from manufacturers, retailers and industry organizations to provide a wide range of perspectives on solving an industry-wide issue—the shortage of qualified installation craftsmen. Semaan will be filling the board of directors’ seat previously held by fellow Mohawk Industries executive, Curt Hutchins, who resigned from Mohawk in December.

“We are privileged to have the dedication of so many great leaders in our industry serve on our board,” said Jim Aaron, executive director of FCEF. “And Joe will undoubtedly be a very welcome and impactful addition to this group. We’re looking forward to working closely with Joe to help grow our programs and accelerate our success.”