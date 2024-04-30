Centricity donates to FCEF to combat labor crisis

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a lifestyle services company and leader in providing flooring protection, has made a significant financial commitment to the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) to address the flooring industry’s installation service labor crisis. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to nurturing skilled labor in the flooring sector and fortifying the future of the industry.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from Centricity, which will significantly enhance our ability to expand and sustain our critical programs aimed at alleviating the installation labor shortage in the flooring industry,” said Jim Aaron, executive director of FCEF. “With their support, we can continue to make meaningful strides in addressing this urgent issue. Centricity’s commitment to providing an ongoing portion of all of their protection sales can make a significant impact on our important work.”

FCEF has been at the forefront of tackling the installation labor crisis by facilitating the implementation of an installation instruction program at technical and community colleges across the country. Currently, eight colleges are running with the program, with expectations to have 12 to 15 operational by the end of 2024. This unprecedented initiative has been instrumental in providing aspiring installers with the necessary training and skills to meet the industry’s growing demand for qualified labor.

Despite FCEF’s remarkable achievements, sustaining and expanding these vital programs remain a challenge, primarily due to the need for comprehensive financial support from within the flooring industry.

As the leading company offering protection plans through builders, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, Centricity’s expertise benefits the flooring market in enhancing consumer confidence, satisfaction and loyalty while bolstering retailer profitability.

“At Centricity, we recognize the critical role that skilled installers play in ensuring the success and satisfaction of both consumers and retailers in the flooring market,” said Bob Kilinski, Centricity’s chief sales and marketing officer. “We are proud to partner with FCEF as our charitable giving partner in the flooring space.”

Centricity has made an initial donation of $50,000 to FCEF, providing critical support for ongoing initiatives. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from Centricity’s protection plan sales within the flooring industry will contribute to sustaining FCEF’s impactful programs.

“The flooring industry is experiencing transformative changes, from technological advancements to products, and we recognize the significance of nurturing skilled talent to meet the evolving demands of the market,” Kilinski noted. “Through our collaboration with FCEF, we aim to make a lasting impact by empowering individuals and fortifying the industry’s future.”

This strategic partnership between FCEF and Centricity represents a pivotal moment in addressing the installation labor crisis and fostering a resilient future for the flooring industry. By leveraging shared resources and expertise, FCEF and Centricity are poised to drive meaningful change and inspire a new generation of skilled professionals.