Lunada Bay Tile wins Good Design Award for Vesuvio

Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Tile has won a Good Design award for Vesuvio, a mixed media mosaic collection that combines glass tiles with natural marble.

“We are excited to have Vesuvio recognized with a Good Design Award,” said Feras Irikat, director of marketing and design. “We at Lunada Bay Tile continue to push the boundaries with what tile can accomplish, aesthetically and functionally. It’s a well-rounded collection—with a balanced look and feel—and highlights everything that Lunada Bay Tile does best.”

The glass and marble mixed-material mosaic creates an array of surfaces and smooth textures throughout its design. Lunada Bay Tile’s glass is handcrafted by artisans who pour, shape and blend molten glass to create sensual colors and finishes in a myriad of shapes.

Each colorway uses white natural stone from the same quarry, but different glass color from Lunada Bay Tile Agate series. The glass mosaics show handcrafted characteristics including variation in color, shade, size and surface texture, such as fissures, folds and bubbles, as well as occasional chipped sides/edges.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

In November/December 2023, the 73rd Good Design jury convened to select over 1,100 products, designs and graphics from over 55 nations worthy of the Good Design Award for their design excellence. This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry, representing the best consumer design ranging from the ‘spoon to the city’ for sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function.

All awards will be posted shortly on the Museum’s website here and here.