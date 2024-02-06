Decocer to exhibit at Surface Design Show

Decocer’s Origin collection will be shown at the Surface Design Show.

London—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-format and custom-made tile, will participate in the British Surface Design Show, held here February 6-8, in the information stand in the Tile of Spain space. Decocer will exhibit several of its signature ceramic collections.

The Surface Design Show is one of the leading trade fairs for architecture and decoration professionals specializing in flooring and wall covering materials in the British market. Visitors include specifiers but also developers, property developers and contractors.

Decocer specializes in the manufacture of small-format tiles with a high differential value, which is designed to adapt to the needs of its customers as a strategic partner. Decocer’s ceramic collections are full of material authenticity, craftsmanship, intensity, color, details, glazes, shades, volumes, gloss, textures, reliefs and graphics.

During the show, Decocer will show the Poetic, Hydraulic Classic and Origin collections. The Poetic series covers rectangular (6.5 x 26cm) and square (13 x 13cm) formats and stands out for its intense glazing and expressiveness of color, which allows both formats and colors to be combined.

With the Origin collection, different patterns can be made according to their placement and they are manufactured in square (12.4 x 12.4cm) and rectangular (6.1 x 25cm) formats. The collection stands out for its shades.

Both Poetic and Origin are modular, multi-format collections that allow users to customize the design and create spaces in motion, as the different formats are compatible with each other. This versatility makes it possible to design repetitive geometric patterns.

The Hydraulic Classic collection is a renewed hydraulic porcelain stoneware floor tile with a contemporary touch for 21st-century homes. It is manufactured in the traditional 20×20 cm. square format of hydraulic tiles.

With participation in this show, Decocer wants to show its strong commitment to the British market, a priority customer, long-term and consolidated, and that values Made in Spain.

