Decocer to exhibit at Surface Design Show

London—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-format and custom-made tile, will participate in the British Surface Design Show, held here February 6-8, in the information stand in the Tile of Spain space. Decocer will exhibit several of its signature ceramic collections.

The Surface Design Show is one of the leading trade fairs for architecture and decoration professionals specializing in flooring and wall covering materials in the British market. Visitors include specifiers but also developers, property developers and contractors.

Decocer specializes in the manufacture of small-format tiles with a high differential value, which is designed to adapt to the needs of its customers as a strategic partner. Decocer’s ceramic collections are full of material authenticity, craftsmanship, intensity, color, details, glazes, shades, volumes, gloss, textures, reliefs and graphics.