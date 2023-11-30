Decocer offers solutions for open-concept kitchens

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDecocer offers solutions for open-concept kitchens

tilesBologne, Italy—Protecting walls from splashes, oil, water or food residues is essential, and ceramic materials offer the perfect combination of aesthetics and practicality. In this context, Decocer, which specializes in small-format, made-to-measure ceramic pieces, offers a variety of high-added-value designs for these spaces.

According to Decocer, today’s homes represent a refuge where we take shelter during family moments, meetings with friends and moments of rest. In this environment, the kitchen has acquired a fundamental role by becoming a multifunctional space that integrates the kitchen, the dining room and the living room. In the search for this balance, the use of tiles in them and on their backsplashes becomes fundamental due to their aesthetic beauty, durability and ease of cleaning.

Decocer offers an extensive selection of options in keeping with popular design trends. Following are some examples:

tiles
Corner view of kitchen interior with stone and wooden details, pinky walls, arch window and double sided cabinet with open shelf and sink opposite the stove. 3d rendering

Bold patchwork styles that bring life: Patchwork, which consists of fusing fragments of fabric with different shapes, colors or patterns to create distinctive designs, opens up the possibility of generating unique and lively creations by creatively fusing the concept with the use of tiles.

tiles

Differentiated shapes: Decocer’s use of small-format ceramic tiles in kitchen backsplashes involves an exploration of shapes and geometries to create exclusive patterns. By using geometric tiles such as hexagons, chevrons, pickets or herringbone designs, a modern and sophisticated look is achieved in these areas of the home.

tilesBeveled metro tiles are a must-have: Decocer proposes the use of beveled tiles, which we traditionally know from metro stations, in kitchen wainscoting, highlighting their timelessness and popularity thanks to their classic and versatile style. These ceramic pieces can be arranged traditionally or in creative patterns and different shades, offering varied options for design.

tiles

Nature in ceramics: Decocer offers tiles that emulate natural elements such as stone, marble, slate or wood for the backsplashes. These materials offer an organic and welcoming aesthetic, ideal for creating atmospheres that evoke the inherent beauty of nature.

tiles

 

High-intensity glazed tiles: Glazed or mirror-finished tiles add luminosity and depth to wainscoting, as well as reflecting and enhancing natural light, giving the environment a sense of spaciousness and vibrancy.

Previous article
Decocer thinks ‘big’ with small tile

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Decocer thinks ‘big’ with small tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Known for its small-size ceramic products for manufacturers, distributors, architects and other design professionals, Decocer currently sells throughout the United States, which is the...
Read more
Featured Post

FloorCon 2023 kicks off in Jacksonville

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—Broadlume kicked off its FloorCon 2023 event, here at the Omni Hotel, which offers up three days of networking, education and product showcases...
Read more
Featured Post

New home sales weaken in October

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Elevated mortgage rates that averaged 7.62% in October per Freddie Mac, the highest rate since 2000, depressed buyer demand and pushed down new...
Read more
News

NAFCD conference posts strong attendance

FCNews Staff - 0
Colorado Springs—The 2023 NAFCD+NBMDA conference once again welcomed a capacity crowd here at the Broadmoor earlier this month as more than 1,200 attendees made...
Read more
News

CCA’s 2024 conneXtion conference to showcase Retail 2.0

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners Retail Group’s conneXtion conference is set for Jan. 14-17 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas. Carpet...
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic: State of the industry 2023

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Several issues that shook out in 2023 have contributed to a less-than-stellar year for ceramic tile. The increase in interest/mortgage rates, an abrupt transition...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X