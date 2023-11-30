Decocer offers solutions for open-concept kitchens

Bologne, Italy—Protecting walls from splashes, oil, water or food residues is essential, and ceramic materials offer the perfect combination of aesthetics and practicality. In this context, Decocer, which specializes in small-format, made-to-measure ceramic pieces, offers a variety of high-added-value designs for these spaces.

According to Decocer, today’s homes represent a refuge where we take shelter during family moments, meetings with friends and moments of rest. In this environment, the kitchen has acquired a fundamental role by becoming a multifunctional space that integrates the kitchen, the dining room and the living room. In the search for this balance, the use of tiles in them and on their backsplashes becomes fundamental due to their aesthetic beauty, durability and ease of cleaning.

Decocer offers an extensive selection of options in keeping with popular design trends. Following are some examples: