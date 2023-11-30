Decocer offers solutions for open-concept kitchens

Bologne, Italy—Protecting walls from splashes, oil, water or food residues is essential, and ceramic materials offer the perfect combination of aesthetics and practicality. In this context, Decocer, which specializes in small-format, made-to-measure ceramic pieces, offers a variety of high-added-value designs for these spaces.
According to Decocer, today’s homes represent a refuge where we take shelter during family moments, meetings with friends and moments of rest. In this environment, the kitchen has acquired a fundamental role by becoming a multifunctional space that integrates the kitchen, the dining room and the living room. In the search for this balance, the use of tiles in them and on their backsplashes becomes fundamental due to their aesthetic beauty, durability and ease of cleaning.
Decocer offers an extensive selection of options in keeping with popular design trends. Following are some examples:
Bold patchwork styles that bring life: Patchwork, which consists of fusing fragments of fabric with different shapes, colors or patterns to create distinctive designs, opens up the possibility of generating unique and lively creations by creatively fusing the concept with the use of tiles.
Differentiated shapes: Decocer’s use of small-format ceramic tiles in kitchen backsplashes involves an exploration of shapes and geometries to create exclusive patterns. By using geometric tiles such as hexagons, chevrons, pickets or herringbone designs, a modern and sophisticated look is achieved in these areas of the home.
Beveled metro tiles are a must-have: Decocer proposes the use of beveled tiles, which we traditionally know from metro stations, in kitchen wainscoting, highlighting their timelessness and popularity thanks to their classic and versatile style. These ceramic pieces can be arranged traditionally or in creative patterns and different shades, offering varied options for design.
Nature in ceramics: Decocer offers tiles that emulate natural elements such as stone, marble, slate or wood for the backsplashes. These materials offer an organic and welcoming aesthetic, ideal for creating atmospheres that evoke the inherent beauty of nature.
High-intensity glazed tiles: Glazed or mirror-finished tiles add luminosity and depth to wainscoting, as well as reflecting and enhancing natural light, giving the environment a sense of spaciousness and vibrancy.