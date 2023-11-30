Decocer thinks ‘big’ with small tile

Known for its small-size ceramic products for manufacturers, distributors, architects and other design professionals, Decocer currently sells throughout the United States, which is the company’s primary client and accounts for more than 50% of sales. However, according to Verónica Obrero, general sales manager, the company has made a “great investment in capacity” to increase sales in the US. In five years’ time, company executives intend to grow the U.S. business by at least 20-30%

“The United States is our top strategic priority client,” Obrero said. “It’s a highly professional and demanding market. High-quality work is appreciated and acknowledged there. This aspect is very important for our company.”

Decocer currently has a robust logistics network in the States to ensure that products reach their destinations on time and in optimal condition. In addition to a specialized sales department, the company participates in Coverings, the annual tile and stone trade show, and flies executives in regularly to work closely with distribution partners.

Since Decocer creates custom products, there is no need to maintain a U.S. warehouse as everything is made to order. “However, undoubtedly, as we continue to grow and gain a stronger presence in the small-format tile market in the United States, we will carefully consider all options to provide the best service and support to our customers,” Obrero noted.

Indeed, Decocer already has an enthusiastic U.S. fan base. “As a company committed to providing beautiful and unique products to our clients, we have found Decocer to be a valuable resource for many of our prominent projects,” said Karen Pearse, founder and CEO of New York-based Karen Pearse Global Direct, a boutique core group of professionals with expertise in project management, material sourcing, technical drawings and logistics. “These great ceramic treasures will continue to add beauty and elegance to our collection.”

David Benson, president of Rockville, Md.-based Architessa, which sources tile both domestically and internationally, is another satisfied customer. “Decocer’s passion for making quality tile is superb,” he said. “Their customized glazing ability is rare to find among factories these days.”

Benson also noted that the ability to have custom samples delivered to clients within a short time period has been one of the biggest benefits of working with Decocer. “I hope to continue our relationships as new projects arise for ceramics,” he added.

A fine pedigree

Decocer, a family-owned company, is located in Castellón, an area of ceramic industry tradition in Spain. “We are part of a highly competitive industrial cluster where a great deal of innovation and valuable knowledge is generated,” Obrero said. Approximately 75% of sales come from international markets, which are, in order: United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia, followed by Spain.

Decocer’s roots are grounded in traditional products crafted with what Obrero calls “ancient” techniques. “We have successfully combined the best available technology with this special small-format ceramic. It’s what we know how to do, what we enjoy crafting, and what makes us unique.”

Decocer has invested in state-of-the-art technology and a highly flexible production process. This allows the company to manufacture a wide variety of formats. “Our production capacity is versatile and scalable to meet the specific needs of each customer,” Obrero noted.

Specialization has been fundamental to Decocer’s business strategy and the foundation of its success in the small-format tile market, enabling the company to create custom-made products in a seemingly endless array of ceramic solutions. Shapes, reliefs, geometric patterns, colors, arrangements, glazes and 3D designs are all exclusively tailored to clients’ needs.

To simplify the selection of customized products for clients, the company has created a ceramic library with a wide range of options in terms of color, finish, shape, format and design. “It’s like when you’re getting a custom-made suit and you can select the fabrics, measurements, design, tailoring, etc., until you have a suit made just for you,” Obrero explained. “It’s the same concept but in ceramics.”

When asked whether Decocer will expand beyond the custom market, Obrero said while customization is a defined strategy, the company is always vigilant and open to exploring opportunities that allow sustainable growth. The long-term objective is to continue to grow its international markets, consolidating its position as a leader in the production of high-end, small-scale ceramic products. This will be achieved, Obrero noted, by focusing on several key objectives: sustainable growth, continuous innovation, environmental stewardship, design and service.

“We will continue to focus on quality, innovation and customization to meet the needs of our customers worldwide and maintain our reputation for excellence in the small-format tile industry,” Obrero added. “At Decocer, we have a strong design and innovation department that stays up to date with global trends. We are constantly in motion.”