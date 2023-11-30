FloorCon 2023 kicks off in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla.—Broadlume kicked off its FloorCon 2023 event, here at the Omni Hotel, which offers up three days of networking, education and product showcases for its specialty retail attendees.

What’s more, the digital marketing and software company pushed its message of connectivity throughout the supply chain. “Broadlume really cares about connecting manufacturers, consumers and retailers together and pushing the industry forward,” said Todd Saunders, chief operating officer. “Everyone here feels like family and that’s what we’re all about. It’s about all of us pushing the industry forward.”

Among the new product showcases and the networking and educational opportunities at FloorCon 2023, Broadlume brought more light to its Digital Retailing platform. The new platform is designed to facilitate that connection between manufacturer, retailer and consumer to allow for an easier, more robust shopping experience.

“Digital retailing refers to technology that enables shoppers to complete most of the journey online, and then make the purchase in person,” said John Weller, chief innovation officer.

Interest in the company’s Digital Retailing platform was evident in its growth not only in attendance but in exhibitors. This year, 50 manufacturers exhibited during the event’s 2-day trade show, up from 17 last year. That included International Flooring Company (IFC), which is spearheaded by the Dossche family—Piet Dossche, chairman of the board; Julien Dossche, president; and William Dossche, executive VP of operations. The company unveiled its Canopy powered by Broadlume brand, which will roll out to the specialty flooring retail channel in Q2 2024 with Broadlume’s full technology stack supporting it.

(Look for more on this story in the upcoming issue of FCNews.)