Decocer to exhibit at Cevisama

Valencia, Spain—Decocer will be exhibiting at Cevisama, a premier ceramics fair, which will be held here Feb. 26-March 2, 2024.

Decocer is known for its small-sized tiles, which it designs and manufactures exclusively and custom-makes for manufacturers, distributors and specifiers all over the world.

For the new spring season, the unique 5 x 50cm geometry takes center stage, with a wide variety of effects, designs, colors and finishes. It also presents new versions of hexagonal pieces, feathers, multiformat, exotic lapis lazuli and greys for use in swimming pools, graphics, mattes and effects of great material expressiveness.

The star format: 5 x 50cm planks

During the fair, Decocer will present a wide range of collections in a new 5 x 50cm format. This size stands out for its length and slimness. One of the distinctive features is the variety of laying options it offers.

It is possible to create herringbone patterns, generating a unique visual effect due to the length of the pieces. In addition, another possibility is to combine both vertical and horizontal laying.

The Elysian series is inspired by the range of brown and beige tones, evoking a sense of connection with the earth, and features an irregular finish. The Ethereal collection offers a variety of soft colors, where green and peach stand out.

Also in this form is the Rougemont series, composed of irregular brick-like porcelain pieces. Then there is the Chic series, which includes colors in the cementitious range. And for those looking for true expression, Decocer has developed reactive colous with a crackle effect.

Monocolours à la carte

Decocer is distinguished for designing and developing customized collections for its clients. Along these lines, during the fair it will exhibit pieces of different shapes, such as feathers, hexagons and slats of different sizes, in a wide range of 11 solid monocolors of the all-mass type.

Graphics in hexagons and the traditional 20×20 cm.

Another of the ceramic firm’s bets is the renewed graphics applied in the small-format hexagonal pieces and the 20 x 20cm pieces, all of them in porcelain. Cementitious grey is combined with trendy colors such as burgundy, marine and olive. The graphics generate rosettes and stars in different shades and sizes with a great decorative capacity.

Multiformat zellige

Another novelty for this fair is the renewed zellige. Decocer has added a 5 x 20cm rectangular piece to its existing 10 x 10cm square format. Both are modulated with each other, generating a multi-format. These are collections that perfectly combine square and rectangular tiles and allow for infinite combinations by mixing geometries, sizes and colors.