Shaw Contract launches Creative Zone carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
Creative ZoneCartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract introduced Creative Zone, a 24 x 24 carpet tile collection inspired by whimsical moments in everyday landscapes, designed with all learning environments in mind. Creative Zone was designed to not only help create inspiring spaces, but also to help establish a commitment to creativity, curiosity and a better, fairer future keeping paramount the experience and futures of learners and teachers.

“When learning spaces foster activation and movement, students become active contributors to their education, developing a deeper understanding of the world around them and equipping them for success,” noted Allison Wolff, Shaw Contract’s director of education and government.

In fact, research completed in the United Kingdom suggests the impact of building design on human performance and well-being in general can be isolated and that it is non-trivial. The naturalness design principal accounts for around 50% of the impact on learning, with stimulation and individualizations accounting for roughly a quarter each.

Creative Zone offers a base of four styles offered in six core neutrals that pair with color coordinates. With this collection, designers can build color schemes of their choice, from warm tones that promote creativity and enthusiasm to cool tones to induce calmness and relaxation. Creative Zone honors the educational mnemonic device that helps students remember the colors of the rainbow: Roy G Biv (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo  and violet). When combined, thoughtful color schemes transform environments into engaging and stimulating spaces that encourage curiosity and learning. This variety of color options also allows for creating spaces that highlight school colors.

Daydreamer, Imagine, Mindscape and Ponder comprise the Creative Zone collection. Daydreamer tile features small-scale natural textures such as sand, gravel and stones. Common schoolyard forms like tire swings, seesaws and jungle gyms inspire spontaneous visual movement with Imagine tile, a medium-scale graphic pattern. Mindscape tile shapes and geometry are the building blocks that heighten our learning vantage points. Lastly, surface textures of Double Dutch jump ropes, tree bark and overhanging branches envelop the learning scape with Ponder tile, a medium-scale organic pattern.

Made with EcoSolution Q100, a high-performance, 100% recycled content nylon fiber allocated from pre-consumer sources, Creative Zone can easily be recycled through Shaw’s re[TURN] Reclamation Program, contributing to a circular economy. Products with EcoSolution Q100 are also optimized for low embodied carbon and are carbon neutral.

