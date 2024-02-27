CFI expands presence with launch of chapter groups

Dalton—The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced the launch of chapter groups in several states, marking a strategic expansion to enhance collaboration, education and networking opportunities within the flooring community.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey of expansion with the launch of Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) chapter groups,” said Steve Abernathy, who serves as both COO of WFCA and executive director of CFI. “This initiative symbolizes our commitment to fostering a united community of professional flooring installers, where excitement fuels collaboration, education knows no borders and excellence becomes a universal language in the dynamic tapestry of our industry.”

Recognizing the diverse needs and challenges faced by professional flooring installers, the establishment of CFI chapter groups aims to create localized hubs for knowledge exchange and professional development. The expansion will initially cover Indiana, Maryland and Wisconsin with plans for further outreach in Georgia, Tennessee, California, Texas and Michigan. The CFI chapter groups in California and Texas will include bilingual opportunities, catering to a diverse and multilingual community. This initiative aims to enhance inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that individuals from various linguistic backgrounds can actively engage and benefit from our programs and events.

Key benefits of the CFI chapter groups include:

Networking: Flooring professionals will now have a platform to connect, share experiences and foster collaborations. The chapter groups will facilitate a diverse network of professionals, creating an industry community.

Education: CFI chapter groups will organize workshops, seminars and training sessions tailored to the specific needs and nuances of flooring installers and dealers in each region. This education will enhance skillsets and promote a broader understanding of the flooring landscape.

Advocacy and support: The chapter groups will serve as advocates for flooring installers and dealers addressing shared challenges and concerns in the industry. CFI will work collaboratively with industry stakeholders to promote and protect the interests of flooring professionals.

Harmonized certification and standards: CFI is committed to maintaining and raising the highest standards of excellence in flooring installation. The chapter groups will play a pivotal role in harmonizing certification programs and standards to ensure consistency and quality.

Business development opportunities: CFI recognizes the importance of business growth for its members. The chapter groups will create platforms for members to showcase their work, connect with a local clientele and stay informed about diverse market demands.

CFI invites all flooring installers, dealers and industry professionals to join the chapter groups and actively contribute to the growth and success of the flooring installation community.