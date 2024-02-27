Shaw Industries named 2024 Training APEX Award winner

Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named a 2024 Training APEX Award winner by Training magazine. As the only flooring manufacturer awarded, Shaw aims to create an environment where associates can pursue their passions through a wide range of career disciplines and gives them the tools and resources to succeed.

This marks Shaw’s 20th consecutive year on this list, largely attributed to the company’s focus on being clear and transparent about the knowledge, experience, competencies and personal attributes critical for each position, which allows associates to target training opportunities aligned with long-term personal and business goals.

“It is a tremendous honor for Shaw to be named to the training APEX awards list for the 20th consecutive year,” said Rhett Smith, director of learning and development at Shaw. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in training and development within our organization. Ultimately, it is the dedication and hard work of our associates, coupled with our commitment to providing top-notch training initiatives, that have propelled us to this milestone achievement. We are immensely proud of this recognition and remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence in training and development.”

Training APEX ranks companies’ commitment to employer-sponsored training and development programs along with their success. The 2024 Training APEX ranking was based on a multitude of qualitative and quantitative factors such as scope of training programs provided, total training budget and business outcomes resulting from training.

“The 2024 Training APEX Awards winners are the shining stars in the learning and development industry,” noted Training editor/publisher, Lorri Freifeld. “They light the way for engaging, innovative and continuous learning. We are thrilled to recognize their stellar accomplishments and dedication to helping their employees and organizations grow and succeed.”

Shaw continues its commitment to being a learning organization by structuring its world-class learning and development offerings to be accessible in-person or virtually to the company’s approximately 20,000 associates worldwide.

In 2023, Shaw associates completed more than 1 million hours of training courses highlighting the company’s dedication to empowering associates, fostering innovation and growing knowledge. This in turn ensures that Shaw associates are better equipped to handle the demands of their role and ultimately results in an enhanced customer experience.