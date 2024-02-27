Jeff Lorberbaum receives 2024 Spirit of Life Award

Las Vegas—On February 26, City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, honored Jeff Lorberbaum, CEO of Mohawk Industries, along with Kevin Campbell, president of Moen Americas, and Tom Koos, president and CEO of PrimeSource Brands, with the prestigious Spirit of Life Award. The honorees are selected by City of Hope’s National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry group for their dedication to philanthropy and humanitarian accomplishments. The awards were presented at a gala reception at the Palms Resort, here, attended by more than 400 business leaders, one day before the start of Design & Construction Week at the International Builders’ Show.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s highest honor, bestowed upon leaders in various categories of business, including construction, hardware and homebuilding, music, film and entertainment, fashion and beauty, food, real estate and more. The award presentation launches a year-long philanthropic campaign led by the honorees to benefit City of Hope.

“Mohawk and City of Hope share a commitment to helping people lead healthier lives, so it’s a special honor to be named as a recipient of this year’s Spirit of Life Award,” Lorberbaum said. “Each day, City of Hope’s research teams are delivering groundbreaking results that translate into superior treatment and improved patient outcomes. My family and I are proud to help City of Hope expand their lifesaving work battling cancer, diabetes and other major illnesses.”

Lorberbaum’s family business, Aladdin Mills, merged with Mohawk Industries in 1994, and he was appointed president of the company the following year. He became CEO in 2001 and broadened Mohawk’s strategy to become a comprehensive flooring provider. The company has expanded its portfolio to take leading positions in carpet and rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, luxury vinyl tile and sheet vinyl as well as insulation and panels in Europe. Today, Mohawk is the world’s largest flooring manufacturer and ranks 351st on the Fortune 500. The company employs more than 43,000 individuals and operates manufacturing facilities in 19 countries.

The National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry group has supported City of Hope through philanthropy since 1983. Leaders from across the profession come together to search for cures and save lives for patients affected by cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. The fundraising group has raised more than $185 million to benefit City of Hope over the last four decades.

“We’re grateful to have professionals from around the home improvement industry support City of Hope’s mission through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “For more than four decades our partners across hardware and homebuilding have put aside competition with each other to focus instead on joining us in our fight to defeat cancer—and that’s remarkable.”