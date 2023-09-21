Tarkett donates to Dalton Police Department

Dalton—The Tarkett manufacturing team here recently partnered with the Dalton Police Department to help improve the security of its facilities. The DPD joined meetings with all Tarkett manufacturing employees to discuss ways to be better prepared for emergency situations.

After the DPD’s visit with Tarkett’s team in July, Tracy Scott, senior vice president of operations for Tarkett North America, began exploring ways Tarkett could give back. It was decided that the company would donate a new ballistic shield to the DPD.

“We can’t thank the officers at Dalton Police Department enough for all that they do to keep us and the rest of the Dalton community safe,” Scott said. “We are thrilled to support the Dalton Police Department with a new ballistic shield.”

Tarkett presented the new shield to DPD officers on Sept. 19. “It is great to hear that what started with officers helping a local community business become more prepared for potential hazards they could face in the workplace has led to a mutually beneficial partnership that will benefit the entire community,” said DPD Assistant Chief Chris Crossen.

Tarkett, a global leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, has long been committed to putting people first. This value is embodied in the company’s “Tarkett Cares” volunteering and community support program, which encourages employees to engage in local initiatives that support community needs and quality of life. For Tarkett teams, these voluntary initiatives offer invaluable opportunities to share common values like generosity, solidarity and team spirit.

Tarkett’s definition of “team” extends beyond its company walls. Tarkett said it hopes its ballistic shield donation will inspire other manufacturers in the community to also consider donations to support local law enforcement and safety agencies.

“As we value the contributions of all those who respond to emergencies, we hope that other companies will join us in helping to provide support to those first responders,” said Gordon DeLashmitt, senior environmental health and safety manager at Tarkett.