Tarkett launches non-PVC Collective Pursuit

Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has launched a non-PVC plank and tile flooring collection, as part of the company’s holistic approach to helping organizations meet their sustainability goals. The collection, Collective Pursuit, is a high-performance solution that is said to rival luxury vinyl tile in dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. It is the first collection of its kind from Tarkett North America.

“At Tarkett, we have listened to market demands and innovated to deliver solutions that perform as well as they inspire,” said Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design and sustainability, Tarkett Contract. “That is our united mission—and this is our Collective Pursuit. Testing has proven that Collective Pursuit will perform as well as traditional LVT, making it an ideal resilient solution for customers who are committed to non-PVC materials.”

With nature-inspired designs, Collective Pursuit is comprised of 10 wood and stone visuals that elevate a sense of well-being in the spaces where people work, heal, learn and live:

Kyoto Stone SKS, available in 12-inch x 24-inch planks, offers two colors with subtle textures.

Monteverde Oak SMV, available in 7.2-inch x 48-inch planks, offers two clean-grained oak hues.

North Island Oak SNI, available in 7.2-inch x 48-inch planks, channels the inherent beauty of wood through three natural colors.

Umbria Oak SBK, available in 7.2-inch x 48-inch planks, consists of three rich wood tones.

“Joy is a universal language,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president, design, Tarkett Contract. “It’s conveyed through our expressions and in our step. When you walk on Collective Pursuit, you’re transported to those places on Earth that universally translate beauty to joy, serenity to sensibility and nature to harmony.”

Furthering Tarkett’s holistic approach to sustainability, Collective Pursuit is LBC Red List Free and, like all Tarkett North America floors, is ortho-phthalate–free. The collection is also part of ReStart, Tarkett’s flooring take-back and recycling program.

For easy design and color coordination, the collection is available on Tarkett’s Brilliance Digital Color System, which puts the entire Tarkett Solution SPECtrum at designers’ fingertips—no matter where they happen to be working. Within the digital tool, designers can save favorite surfaces to project boards, visualize them in a space, and order samples.