AHF relaunches Armstrong’s MedinPure PVC-free sheet

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has relaunched Armstrong Flooring’s MedinPure, a PVC-free homogeneous sheet flooring solution with Diamond 10 technology with Enhanced Traction in 20 new colors. MedinPure will be among the newest innovations exhibited by AHF at NeoCon, held June 10-12 in Chicago.

MedinPure offers a newly refreshed and design-forward color palette that promotes wellbeing and calm. Inspired by nature, MedinPure colors are designed to foster a sense of serenity, aiding in wayfinding and creating healing spaces. Available in 20 calming colors, from Crème Bruleé to Springtime Green and Sage Dream, it coordinates seamlessly with other Armstrong Flooring solutions for comprehensive design integration. A color story suitable for a breadth of environments, children’s centers, calming waiting areas, working labs—every part of the building is covered.

“MedinPure represents a significant advancement in resilient flooring, offering commercial facilities a PVC-free alternative without compromising on performance or design,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president-resilient, AHF Products. “With its innovative technology, sustainable attributes, unparalleled durability, and beautiful colors, MedinPure contributes to healthier built environments and helps to create impactful healthcare design.”

Armstrong Flooring-branded homogeneous vinyl flooring, including its top selling Medintone, Natralis collections and MedinPure, are engineered for spaces demanding superior infection control. The MedinPure product further pushes the technological envelope in delivering an environmentally friendly, healthy and durable design.

MedinPure is engineered with a meticulous formulation that prioritizes quality of care while providing an environmentally conscious flooring option. It utilizes Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), known for its flexibility, abrasion resistance and recyclability. It is devoid of plasticizers, ortho-phthalates, halogens, isocyanates and Red List Chemicals of Concern. A product specific third-party certified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) also is available. The EPD provides the environmental impacts associated with MedinPure.

The product offers proven performance in high-traffic healthcare and educational settings. It is a low-maintenance, polish-optional solution that is easy to heat weld and flash cove for spaces that demand superior infection control. The true through-pattern construction resists abrasion, scratches and scuffs for a consistent appearance for the life of the floor.

Offering exclusive Diamond 10 Technology with Enhanced Traction, Diamond 10 is a no-polish, low-maintenance solution that offers superior scratch, stain, scuff—and now—slip resistance. Meeting stringent performance requirements, MedinPure is homogeneous, durable and static-resistant. It boasts a 10-year limited commercial warranty, extendable by an additional 10 years with the Strong System subfloor preparation products.