Fulton Market Design District preparing for Design Days events

By FCNews Staff
Fulton Market Design DaysChicago—Fulton Market District will once again welcome top design professionals and enthusiasts to enjoy product launches, exhibits and events from June 10 – 12, during the second annual Fulton Market Design Days (FMDD) here, which coincides with NeoCon, held at the Merchandise Mart.

With over 40,000 professionals visiting last year’s inaugural FMDD, show organizers said the neighborhood of brands in the area have once again joined together to further enhance this year’s events and logistics for out-of-town guests planning to visit premier design showrooms in Chicago. This year, FMDD will feature pop-ups, giveaways, street-side screenprinting activations, exhibits and a central Welcome Center at the intersection of North Morgan Street and West Fulton Market. At the Welcome Center, guests can meet and network, coordinate plans and learn about individual events throughout the area.

“There is nothing better than June in Chicago, and this year Fulton Market District will be in full swing serving as a top destination for design, networking and socialization,” said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association – Chamber of Commerce. “We have seen continued expansion in the Fulton Market District, with new brands, restaurants and retail spaces opening to our vibrant community. We are excited to highlight all our businesses have to offer to the architecture and design community.”

To simplify transportation between the Merchandise Mart and the Fulton Market Design District, complimentary round-trip shuttles and rickshaws will run between 345 N. Wells St. and the Design Days Welcome Center, clearly marked with bright pink Design Days branding.

HQ Living partners with Buckwold Western
Ecore Athletic enhances Performance collection

