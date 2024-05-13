HQ Living partners with Buckwold Western

Saskatchewan—HQ Living, a leader in home comfort innovation, announced its partnership with Canada-based Buckwold Western, making its premium carpet cushions more accessible to Canadian customers. This collaboration brings HQ Living’s advanced flooring solutions to a wider audience across Canada.

“Partnering with Buckwold Western marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance home living spaces across Canada,” said a Darren Wright for HQ Living. “We are excited to bring our top-of-the-line carpet cushions to more Canadian households, ensuring that comfort and quality reach every corner of the country.”

HQ Living’s product line is designed for household comfort with superior features and benefits that customers demand. Each product features:

Waterproof technology: Comprised of closed-cell polyethylene foam, which is inherently waterproof. This ensures protection against spills and accidents, making it ideal for homes with pets and children.

Available in various thicknesses and customizable options, HQ Living’s products are tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.