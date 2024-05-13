Benchwick partners with Adornus Cabinetry

By FCNews Staff
Elk Grove, Calif.—Benchwick, Northann Corporation’s full subsidiary and a leader in 3D printing home improvement solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Adornus Cabinetry, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of luxury cabinetry. The partnership will focus on combining Benchwick’s pioneering 3D printing technologies with Adornus’ expertise in high-quality cabinetry design and manufacturing.

This synergy, according to Benchwick, is expected to drive new innovations in materials and design processes, leading to the manufacture of cutting-edge, sustainable cabinetry solutions that are both beautiful and functional.

Other key elements of the partnership include:

  • Innovation in product development and manufacturing: Benchwick’s 3D printing ecosystem capabilities will imbue the new line of custom cabinetry with enhanced durability, customization and quicker production times.
  • Sustainability initiatives: As both companies are committed to sustainable practices, the partnership will focus on utilizing eco-friendly materials and processes.
  • Economic impact: The collaboration is set to bolster the local economy by creating jobs and utilizing local resources in South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to partner with Adornus Cabinetry,” said Lin Li, Benchwick CEO. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our company’s commitment to manufacturing close to our clients and enhancing the integration of innovative solutions in the housing and construction industries. This partnership also signifies our dedication to supporting American industries and economies.”

Li said the partnership is expected to commence with a series of collaborative projects in Q3 of 2024, with further details to be announced shortly.

