Benchwick relocates global headquarters to South Carolina

Fort Lawn, S.C.—Benchwick, the full subsidiary of Northann Corp., a company specializing in 3D printing and manufacturing solutions, announced the relocation of its global headquarters here. This move is said to support the company’s expansion while enhancing its operational capabilities.

The new facility includes industrial and manufacturing space designed to accommodate the company’s growth and innovation initiatives. The relocation is scheduled to begin at the end of August of this year. Additionally, the industrial campus can be expanded to 77 acres, in hopes to provide ample room for future development.

“This relocation marks a pivotal step in our strategic expansion,” said Lin Li, CEO of Northann. “The new facility in Fort Lawn will enhance our production capacity, deepen our ‘Made in USA’ commitment and enable us to better serve our customers with cutting-edge 3D printing solutions. It will also strengthen our 3D printing ecosystem, bringing more innovative and industry-leading products to our customers.”