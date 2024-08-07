Silica guidance documents now available

By FCNews Staff
SilicaOberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute and the International Surface Fabricators Association have introduced two guidance documents for workplace silica exposure assessment, which has been assembled by the Yale School of Medicine. These documents are available in both English and Spanish and can be found on the NSI silica webpage.

The Fabricator Guidance document provides resources for sourcing workplace air monitoring for respirable dust and crystalline silica. It also includes best practices for when sampling should be scheduled, what information should be provided to the consultant and how long reports should be retained.

The Sampling Firm/Consultant Guidance document shares general requirements, sample strategies, minimum documentation and laboratory results. It also details what should be included in a final consultant report, including both regulatory and best practice-based recommendations for the client.

Where to get silica sampling was a regular question fielded by the NSI technical department. “These documents should help our members and the industry at large better understand the process of air monitoring for respirable crystalline silica (RCS),” said Mark Meriaux, NSI accreditation and technical manager. “A recent survey and data collection project with Yale researchers revealed that there is little consistency of information gathered in professional sampling reports. These two new documents define best practices in air monitoring for RCS and give a better understanding of expectations to those companies who haven’t started air monitoring.”

