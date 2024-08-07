Taking on laminate’s Achilles heel—noise

By Reginald Tucker
Inhaus’ entire line of quality laminate includes attached padding for noise suppression. Pictured is Lamdura in Scarborough.

Ever since its inception more than 20 years ago, the knock (pardon the pun) on laminate flooring has been its unmistakable “click-ity-clack” sound heard when walking across the surface of the floor, especially when wearing clogs or stiletto heels. And in some applications—particularly multifamily units—residents also complained of noise transfer between floors and from room to room as a result of the product’s acoustic properties.

Thankfully, laminate flooring has evolved significantly since its early days with recent advancements in the area of noise suppression. One of the most significant advancements in noise suppression for laminate flooring has been the development and use of acoustic underlayments. These underlayments/padding products are installed beneath the laminate planks and serve multiple functions, including sound absorption and insulation.

Modern acoustic underlayments are made from a variety of materials such as foam, cork and recycled fibers. Foam underlayments are among the most common type used with laminate flooring as they provide proven sound absorption by dampening impact noise and reducing the noise that travels to rooms below. High-density foams, such as those incorporating closed-cell technology, are particularly effective in minimizing sound transmission.

Then there are underlayments derived from cork, a natural material known for its proven sound-dampening qualities when it comes to both impact and airborne noise. In addition to their acoustic benefits, cork underlayments are also environmentally friendly and provide thermal insulation.

Installers also have fiber underlayments at their disposal. Padding products constructed of these materials are made from recycled materials such as rubber or fiber, which are not only highly effective in reducing noise but also providing eco-friendly solutions (see related story on page 26). They offer a combination of impact sound reduction and thermal insulation, making them a popular choice for both residential and commercial end-use applications.

The efficacy of ancillary installation products such as underlayments is such that many providers of laminate flooring now offer padding—typically “IXPE” or “XPS” underlayment—preattached to the boards at the factory. These include major suppliers such as AHF Products (Bruce TimberTru), Cali, Inhaus, Johnson Hardwood Flooring, Mannington (Charter Collection), Pergo, Lions Floor and Tarkett (ShoreFlor), for example. IXPE foam (technically known as irradiated cross-linked polyethylene) is a premium acoustical underlayment made up of ultra fine, high density, closed-cell and cross-linked foam to make the flooring more quiet and more comfortable.

“All of our current collections feature an attached pad to help with noise reduction and ease of installation,” said Derek Welbourn, CEO, Inhaus. The padding works by providing acoustic insulation and vibration damping, he noted.

noise
Tarkett’s new ShoreFlor laminate measures 12mm thick, which includes a 2mm attached acoustical pad.

Tarkett’s new ShoreFlor laminate—primarily regarded for its Searenity waterproof technolo- gy—is also designed to suppress noise. At 12mm thick, which includes a 2mm attached acoustical pad, ShoreFlor provides a solid, substantial feel underfoot. Rated AC4 for wear performance, the product is engineered to handle busy households, making it ideal for high-traffic areas in any space. “With this product, we offer our customers the best of both worlds—stunning visuals and unbeatable durability,” said Katie Szabo, senior product manager for laminate and LVT, Tarkett Home.

Sound-suppressing construction

Attached padding is just one way suppliers are tackling the noise problem associated with laminate. Manufacturers are also developing quieter boards by tweaking the product’s construction. Here’s a closer look at some of those developments:

Thicker planks.

Thicker laminate planks generally offer better noise reduction properties compared to thinner ones. The increased thickness helps in absorbing sound more effectively and reduces the resonance that can occur with thin materials.

Higher density fiberboard.

Advances in HDF technology have led to the creation of boards that are denser and more resistant to noise transmission. These high-density boards help in reducing impact noise and enhancing the overall acoustic performance of the floor.

Soundproofing layers.

Some laminate floors now come with integrated soundproofing layers within the core or backing. These layers are specifically designed to absorb and dissipate sound, contributing to a quieter environment.

“Our laminate flooring is designed with a high-density core, offering superior stability and resistance to impact,” said Randy McKellar, director of marketing, Lions Floor. “This core not only enhances the floor’s durability and performance under heavy foot traffic and furniture weight, but also plays a crucial role in dampening sound and minimizing noise transmission.”

Another popular brand of laminate flooring, Atroguard Q, is also said to incorporate technology built into the core that aims to dramatically reduce noise.

noise
Johnson’s Bella Vista high-performance laminate features a 1.5mm attached IXPE pad atop a durable 12mm core.
Acoustic treatments.

Sealants and edge treatments are designed to absorb sound within the laminate itself, reducing noise from both impact and airborne sources. The edges of laminate planks are critical in noise reduction. Innovations in acoustic sealants and edge treatments help to seal gaps more effectively, preventing sound leakage and minimizing echoing.

Enhanced click systems.

These popular systems have been improved to reduce gaps between planks. This tight fit minimizes creaking and reduces the transmission of impact noise.

Make it stop!

In order to reduce the noisy sounds associated with some laminate floors, it’s important to understand how laminate flooring interacts with sound. Flooring noise can generally be categorized into two types: impact noise and airborne noise. Impact noise refers to sounds created by footsteps, furniture movement or other physical impacts on the floor. Airborne noise includes sounds that travel through the air, such as conversations or music. Traditional laminate floors, while offering aesthetic and practical benefits, often had limitations in minimizing both types of noise.

