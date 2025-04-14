TrueTouch’s MonoTech EVOLV gaining traction

Nearly nine months after the debut of the MonoTech EVOLV from TrueTouch Floors, the company said the product is generating newfound momentum in the marketplace.

To refresh: MonoTech Evolv is a novel hard surface innovation built on a “monolithic” platform consisting of one solid piece of 100% organic materials—it’s essentially one type of material throughout. The manufacturing process behind the product entails a proprietary process that combines natural wood (99.8% wood) and a 0.2% natural catalyst (cashew oil). The materials—including a design layer made of paper—are combined under heat and pressure to create a waterproof monolithic core. Moreover, there are no adhesives, plastics or PVCs utilized in its production.

“This is probably the first time since WPC that there’s been a product disruptor like this,” said Josh McGrane, managing partner, TrueTouch Floors. “No one else is making anything monolithic in flooring right now.”

Marketed under what the company calls a whole new category of flooring, MonoTech is designed to install like standard hardwood or rigid core flooring. It’s available in 7- and 9-inch-wide planks and in both random and fixed lengths. The planks can be cut to size and installed virtually anywhere in the home without caulking, according to the company. In addition to its 100% organic construction, the product is 100% allergy-free and offers lifetime waterproof and lifetime pet-proof warranties.

The company’s excitement surrounding last year’s breakthrough kickoff of EVOLV has inspired it to expand its monolithic product portfolio. A new option rolling out this year is called Momentum, a 10mm-thick product (8mm+2mm pad) vs. EVOLV’s 12mm (10mm+2mm pad) platform. According to McGrane, this opens up opportunities to expose the product to builders, commercial accounts as well as property managers.

“We needed a price point that they could sell competitively, and Momentum provides that,” he explained. “It will compete with WPC and laminate, but it offers features and benefits that none of those other products can touch.”

Other enhancements the company has made to its MonoTech lineup include tweaks on the production line that enable the creation of not only longer planks but also patterns with fewer repeats. “We’ve made a lot of advancements in the product,” McGrane said.

The product’s performance in the marketplace thus far has resulted in genuine interest and buying activity among floor covering distributors, according to McGrane. “One distributor we’re working with showed several alternative products that they were launching to builders and developers, and the only product that they were interested in was MonoTech EVOLV ,” he told FCNews. “We’re working with the largest distributors in the country—some of which have a huge stocking position on it. Some committed to not only a couple rounds to land within a few months, but backup containers to follow that.”

Case in point is Dave McGee, executive vice president and general manager of Certified Carpet Distributors, Cranberry Township, Pa. He said the company “hit the lottery” with the new TrueTouch Floors lines. “EVOLV is not just another flooring option; it’s a groundbreaking innovation that embodies performance, sustainability and environmental responsibility. The response from our dealers has been overwhelming. Certified has placed over 150 displays in just three weeks. Our dealer network has been moving away from underwhelming options to higher-quality products, priced competitively that consistently perform. EVOLV and Momentum allows Certified to give our dealers what they eagerly have been waiting for.”

Another prominent floor covering wholesaler that has signed on is Charleston, S.C.-based William M. Bird, ranked No. 11 on FCNews’ Top 20 distributor list. Later this year, William M. Bird will launch EVOLV and Momentum across its entire geographic footprint. “As a distributor whose business relies heavily on tourism brought in from our attractive Southeast coastlines we saw the value in partnering with TrueTouch,” said Gene Corvino, William M. Bird president, in a press release.

Shoring up

To ensure retailers and distributors have ample access to product, TrueTouch Floors has arranged to have back-up inventory at its facilities in North Carolina and Baltimore. Furthermore, the company plans to shift production from its current location in China to Thailand. This in response to the Trump Administration’s tough tariff policy on Chinese imports.

“The factory in Thailand is already up and running making SPC, and we’re going to fast- track production of EVOLV for a June-July manufacturing start-up,” McGrane stated. “Until then, we’re waiving the tariffs for all of our distributor partners, so in essence we’re going to subsidize the tariff.”