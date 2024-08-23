TrueTouch ‘Evolv’ line seeks to change the game

Imagine for a moment if you could have a durable, fully waterproof hard surface flooring product that does not contain any plastic, vinyl or PVC whatsover—only wood and organic materials—and that such a product was made without the use of adhesives in its construction process.

Well, this is not wishful thinking. Such a product now exists, and it goes by the name of Evolv—a brand new collection under the TrueTouch flooring brand from ONIT Worldwide. Unlike other high-performance flooring categories like SPC, WPC, laminate and engineered hardwood, Evolv is built on a “monolithic” platform consisting of one solid piece of 100% organic materials. That’s right: one type of material throughout. Thanks to innovative technology, which is proprietary to TrueTouch, retailers can now sell a totally wood-based floor with no exclusions.

“There is nothing on the market like Evolv,” said Josh McGrane, managing partner at ONIT Worldwide, which markets the TrueTouch brand. “It’s in a category of its own that we are calling ‘MonoTech,’ which is trademarked. We are very excited to launch this to the flooring industry.”

To understand how this new category of flooring product performs it’s important to know how it’s made. As McGrane explains it, Evolv entails a proprietary process that combines natural wood (99.8% wood) and a 0.2% natural catalyst (cashew oil). The materials—including a design layer made of paper—are combined under heat and pressure, which then “explodes” to create a waterproof monolithic core. The process, he noted, is similar to that of HardiePlank (a fiber cement weatherboard used to clad whole homes), “but our only ingredient is natural wood.”

In terms of format, Evolv comes in 7- and 9-inch-wide planks in fixed lengths of 72 inches. This, according to McGrane, is by design in order to mimic the type of boards found in engineered wood flooring. The planks can be cut at any length or angle and installed virtually anywhere in the home without caulking, according to the company. In addition to its 100% organic construction, the product is 100% allergy-free and offers lifetime waterproof and lifetime pet-proof warranties.

“Other products are only topically waterproof and must always be sealed from moisture with either a locking system/caulk, but Evolv is 100% waterproof throughout,” McGrane stated. He cited a waterproof performance test whereby Evolv planks were cut in half and placed in a bucket of water for an extended period of time—three full years, to be exact. Guess what? No swelling.

But don’t just take the company’s word on it. McGrane said the product’s waterproof performance claims were corroborated by Professional Testing Labs, a prominent testing firm based in Dalton. In fact, he said, third-party testing deemed Evolv as “heavy duty commercial waterproof,” which puts it ahead of tile (with the exception of porcelain, of course).

In addition, the product is CARB2 compliant for air quality at 0.01 ppm (91% below the strictest air quality standard in the world) and FloorScore certified. “There is nothing harmful in the product,” McGrane said. “It’s the cleanest thing you can put in your home. No adhesives, plastics, PVC or formaldehyde. And no melamine wear layer.”

But what about long-term maintenance? Evolv has that covered as well. “It’s the same way you take care of an SPC or WPC floor—with a Swiffer,” McGrane explained. Even damp mopping won’t negatively impact it. As he explained: “There are microscopic air holes in the product, so when water does get in there, it evaporates through those air holes and comes out the product. It’s the same with expansion gaps. If water gets into the product, it gets released out of the expansion gap on the walls where you put the floor on the moldings.”

Distributor customers who have seen samples of the product attest to its attributes. Santa Fe, Springs, Calif.-based Tri-West—the industry’s third-largest distributor—tested the product at its own internal labs. Evolv passed its swell test with flying colors. In fact, it actually surpassed its standards. “We are always looking for new and innovative products, and Evolv definitely fits the bill,” said Allen Gage, CEO of Tri-West. “The more we test it and learn about it, the more we like it.”

With respect to its positioning at retail, McGrane said Evolv will likely fall somewhere between mid-level SPC and opening price points for engineered hardwood. “We expect that it will retail somewhere between $3.49 and $4 per square foot,” he said.

This also makes it an attractive proposition for builders. “Once we get in front of some of the national builders, they will definitely see the value in it,” he added. “It’s scratchproof and waterproof, and there are no exclusions in terms of where the product can be installed.”

Responsible manufacturing

Evolv is produced at a reputable, vertically integrated facility located in China owned by an American lawyer based in Texas. The operation, McGrane noted, relies on no one from the outside the company for materials.

As an added bonus, the factory that manages the plantation where the trees that supply the raw materials are grown also owns the land, and the trees are only harvested every seven years. “We’re not cutting down 100-year-old oak trees,” McGrane stressed.

Environmentally minded

In keeping with its environmentally friendly mindset, ONIT Worldwide works closely with organizations dedicated to keeping the world’s oceans and waterways clear of trash. For example, it partners with organizations such as One Tree Planted and 4Ocean. In fact, it has formed an agreement with the groups whereby it will plant five trees and arrange to have one pound of trash recovered from oceans, lakes and rivers for every 100 square feet of TrueTouch flooring sold.

“It’s called the ‘One Pound Promise,’” McGrane said. “We thought what better way to do that versus having people pay extra for the branding.”