Trends 2024: Laminate

Since its inception, laminate flooring has always been lauded for its ability to replicate natural materials such as hardwood, stone and tile—essentially any material or source that can be scanned or photographed. The category’s ability to fool even the most discerning eyes has only continued to improve in recent years thanks to innovations in technology.

Following are some of the more popular trends seen in the category today.

‘Tastes’ like wood

Designers and end users cite the appeal of laminate flooring in that it more accurately replicates the natural look of hardwood while avoiding the performance shortcomings of the real thing.

Like hardwood, matte finishes on laminate are helping to improve realism. These finishes boast an overall lower sheen, are less cloudy and yet are still ideal for busy households.

Realism extends beyond the surface layer of the product and into the beveled edges. Take, for instance, Mannington’s Bespoke, an extremely natural-looking offering that mimics the visual characteristics and texture of genuine hardwood. The product earned the company a Best of Surfaces 2024 award. “The physical texture and aesthetic of this product convey a more raw kind of feel,” said John Hammel, senior product director, wood and laminate.

Going wider, longer

Another crossover trend that’s making its way into the laminate category is wide/long. A hot subsegment of the hardwood flooring category for at least the past 10 years, the look is showing up more frequently in the latest laminate flooring collections. A prime example is the new Mavericks collection from Cali. The line is billed as a super-long, 9 x 86-inch board with a total thickness of 14mm. Perhaps even more impressive than the epic Mavericks plank size is the floor’s meticulous recreation of an authentic hardwood plank.

BHW Floors is looking to raise the ante in this subsegment of laminate flooring with the recent launch of its new Waterfront 100% waterproof laminate line. The product is constructed on a 12mm format (10mm + 2mm attached IXPE pad). The planks are nearly 9.5 inches wide x 87 inches long. What’s more, it’s AC4 rated for wear and boasts state-of-the-art EIR technology. The initial line consists of eight clean, European white oak looks. “This is probably one of our most exciting launches this year,” said Jason Grant, vice president.

Gunning for tile, stone

It’s not just hardwood that laminate is trying to better mimic. Suppliers have also made strides in replicating tile and stone flooring—right down to the grout lines. Case in point is the Shorebreak collection from Cali. The product, according to Alex Brodkin, VP, product and sourcing, is an extremely realistic-looking laminate in a 12 x 24 format featuring a 10mm core + 2mm construction with attached pad.

Tile visuals in laminate are especially desired in areas like kitchens and bathrooms where moisture resistance is essential. Experts say homeowners aspire to achieve the look of natural stone or ceramic tiles but may prefer the warmth and comfort that laminate provides. “Many of the looks in laminate that sell well aren’t necessarily the visuals that are selling in hardwood,” said Sara Babinski, design manager, AHF Products, whose Bruce’s TimberTru line took home an Award of Excellence in the Laminate B category this year.

Surface texturing adds dimension

Just as innovations in digital printing have raised the bar on realism in laminate visuals, embossed texturing and surface treatments also play a crucial role in enhancing the authenticity of laminate flooring. Take Mohawk’s RevWood Premier with Signature Technology, for instance. The technology allows 64 layers of textured details with 4x the resolution of some products currently available on the market.

“With our Signature Technology, which we call the ‘authentic imprint of hardwood,’ you’re getting really high style and design, texturing and low gloss,” said David Moore, senior product director at Mohawk. “So they look really good and they perform.”

Advancements in water resistance

The demand for waterproof laminate has surged in recent years, thanks in part to the onslaught of LVT/LVP/SPC products that clearly excel in this regard. Advancements in topical treatments, novel board constructions and cores and the application of water-repellant coatings in the locking systems at the factory, suppliers are able to raise the stakes.

Tarkett’s ShoreFlor, a laminate offering featuring Searenity Waterproof Technology, fits the bill. The product features a painted bevel edge, EIR technology and comes in a 10mm + 2mm pad for a total thickness of 12mm. The collection features clean, warm visuals as well as some rustic look such as hickory.