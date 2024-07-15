Ceramic: Indoor/outdoor trend picks up steam

Ceramic/porcelain tile has a unique attribute that few flooring materials can match: the ability to clad nearly any surface both indoor/outdoor the home. And that’s a trait that has allowed the category to retain its coveted market share, earning the third-highest dollar sales for years while other categories continue to face challenges.

Not only has tile evolved in both size and format to cover surfaces such as countertops and walls, but tile suppliers have also invested heavily in finishing technologies to allow for slip-resistance, freeze/thaw-resistance and UV-resistance, among other benefits for outdoor use.

This came in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic when homeowners were looking for ways to add a little more square footage to their spaces. “[The pandemic] drove a lot of people outside due to two things: No. 1, it was perceived to be a safer environment; and No. 2, if you had more than a handful of people in your family and everybody’s doing their Zoom calls or their distance learning, it gets noisy,” explained Phil Graves, director of sales, Dal-Tile. “So it became a real big trend to get out and spruce up your backyard so you’ve got more functional, usable space. Both for gathering and for escaping. Since then, that trend has just sort of stayed on point.”

Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville, agreed, noting it’s not just the residential market that has been driven outside. “Homeowners want to spend as much time as possible outdoors and are turning their backyards into oases with full kitchens, living and dining ‘rooms.’ Commercial real estate, from office to multifamily, is experiencing an unprecedented amenities craze, and outdoor amenities are what tenants, employees, travelers and even hospital patients and visitors need and want.”

Trends within the outdoor space naturally mirror the indoor spaces they are meant to extend, and natural colors with soft shapes are what’s currently in demand while the trend continues to take shape. “The visual connectivity between the indoors and outdoors has become more undefined than ever before, making seamless transitions and aesthetic cohesion between these two environments very important,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend, Emser Tile. “As nature remains a key driver in design, consumers are craving elements that provide a relaxing retreat that focuses on wellness with the use of eco-friendly and organic elements. Rustic materials such as wood, stone, pebbles and natural fibers, curved and floral motifs, fluted details and the use of colors—such as blues, greens and warm neutrals, which are found in nature—define this trend, all while creating a tranquil atmosphere that is warm and inviting.”

While it used to be a market for landscape architects and the like, selling the outdoors is firmly in the flooring retailers’ domain now. And tile suppliers say there are plenty of ways to take advantage of this latest opportunity.

“Flooring retailers can leverage the indoor/outdoor trend by focusing on several key strategies,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI. “Education and demonstration: Educate customers on the benefits and features of using matching indoor/outdoor tiles. Showcasing real-life applications through displays and samples can help customers visualize the seamless transition. Highlighting Collections: Feature specific collections that are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Emphasize the technology and design that make these collections unique. Case Studies and Testimonials: Share success stories and testimonials from previous customers who have successfully integrated indoor and outdoor spaces. This can provide social proof and inspire new customers. By focusing on these points, retailers can effectively market and sell tiles that meet the growing demand for integrated indoor and outdoor living spaces.”

Crossville’s Waldrep framed the issue this way: “Consumers want a one-stop shop. If a retailer does not offer interior and exterior surface solutions to its customers, they are missing an opportunity. Not offering solutions for exterior spaces could mean the loss of sale for interiors—and vice versa. It allows consumers to achieve a more cohesive design that flows from space to space. Second, it helps simplify the selection process.”