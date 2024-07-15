Trends 2024: Ceramic

Ceramic/porcelain tile is perhaps the trendiest flooring product category available today. From its ability to showcase nearly any color, shape, size and texture, to its ability to clad almost any surface in the home, it’s not hard for consumers to use tile to shape their spaces around their own personal tastes. What’s more, tile can easily adjust to new home trends.

For 2024, there are several trends that are rising to the top and impacting not only the tile used but that which is manufactured.

Elevated visuals

The ceramic tile category has always been known for its prowess in design, but suppliers have upped the ante of late. Not only is tile design only limited by the creativity of the designer, tile often innovates in technology as well. Digital printing, for example, took tile the next level over 10 years ago, and that innovative spirit in design hasn’t waned.

Take, for instance, MSI. The company has created collections using 3D ink to give unprecedented realism to the material’s surface through a flexible high-definition production process. “If you feel 3D printing, it’s almost like an embossed in register,” said Manny Llerena, director, sales and marketing. “The [Cordova] is a rare vein cut travertine. So you get the real coloration, the real feel of a travertine stone with no maintenance because of its porcelain origin. This is available both in an indoor tile with a sister outdoor product, both having that 3D printing technology.”

Color & texture

Color has become so important in today’s home design as consumers continue to create spaces that reflect their own personalities as well as the trends of the day. And there is really no other category of flooring that can achieve the colors and textures that tile can. What’s more, tile is also the only category that could even get away with it. From bright hues to bold colorways, there is no limit to the colorations available in tile.

But it’s not only about color, it’s also about texture as well. The innovation so often found in this category is also used to elevate the touch and feel of tile. Perhaps the first product category to truly mimic natural looks like wood and stone, tile is also now able to mimic the feel of those materials, too.

Sustainability

Tile is by far the most sustainable flooring material to date. It is made with natural materials and creates no hazardous chemicals like VOCs and can even be recycled and reused at the end of its life. Tile suppliers, too, have grown bold in their manufacturing processes to provide a low or zero carbon footprint.

Take Daltile, for instance. It’s one of the biggest tile suppliers in the country and has a steadfast focus on sustainably made products. “As a company, we strive to create beautiful tile designs responsibly,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile. “Under our brands’ ‘Our Promise’ sustainability platform, we are focused on creating a more climate-positive future by being dedicated stewards of our global impact, leveraging our resources to shrink our footprint and reduce our waste. Not only do we strive as a company to encourage sustainable activity around Earth Day, but we are keenly focused on this effort 365 days a year via myriad environmental sustainability efforts.”

Indoor/Outdoor

The pandemic had a lot to do with pushing this trend to the forefront, not only for consumers looking to expand their living space but with tile manufacturers who wanted to fulfill that need. What was once considered landscape architect domain is now firmly in the hands of flooring retailers who want to capture this new opportunity by offering indoor/outdoor tile lines to their customers.

“Tile has been around for centuries, so why are we just now really installing it outdoors in greater numbers? It’s two primary reasons,” explained Phil Graves, director of sales, Dal-Tile. “No. 1, previously it was so thin that you could only install it in bonded applications; and No. 2, previously it was very slippery. The big benefit is that the general public—and flooring installers—has realized that [is no longer the case] and now it won’t stain, it won’t scratch, it won’t fade, the maintenance is very low and it looks so good. So, [the trend] continues to grow in popularity.”

It’s true, outdoor tile has evolved into a performance-laden product ready for any eventuality. “Porcelain tiles are known for their strength and durability, making them ideal for outdoor areas that are subject to heavy foot traffic and varying weather conditions,” noted Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI. “These tiles can also withstand extreme temperatures, moisture and UV exposure without fading or deteriorating, ensuring longevity and maintaining their appearance over time. Outdoor porcelain tiles can also be manufactured with textured surfaces to provide better slip resistance, enhancing safety in wet conditions. Ceramic tiles are also easy to clean and maintain, requiring minimal effort to keep them looking pristine.”