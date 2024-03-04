MSI builds its prowess as a design leader, brick by brick

MSI, one of the largest suppliers of tile and natural stone in North America, is renowned for its on-trend approach to design. Recently, the company has taken that steadfast focus and applied it to create two solutions to support one timeless design trend: brick looks.

The company’s brick story highlights two collections: Brickstone and BrickStaks. Both aim to bring the authentic, reclaimed brick look to the home with an easy-to-maintain, affordable and adaptable solution.

The two collections give end users—and their retailer partners—the option of a natural clay material (in BrickStaks) or durable porcelain (in Brickstone). Both exude high-style and tap a tried-and-true design trend that only continues to grow more popular.

Brickstone: A durable solution

MSI’s Brickstone is a porcelain collection of reclaimed brick-look tile, available in on-trend colors and assorted sizes and patterns. Each aspect of the collection was painstakingly assessed as to its ability to bring true realism and a classic look to the home.

“Brickstone stands out because it captures the essence of reclaimed bricks flawlessly,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI. “The mix-and-match flexibility with sizes like 2 x 10, 5 x 10 and 2 x 18 allows for endless design possibilities. The latest addition to the Brickstone line, the all-new 2 x 18 size, is a game changer. It’s not just about the size; it’s a carefully curated palette that sets it apart.”

Pereira added that with carefully chosen colors and versatile installation patterns like staggered, herringbone, stacked and vertical, retailers can offer customers the freedom to bring their creative visions to life. “It effortlessly fits into any design style, whether it’s the timeless classics or the sleek industrial chic that’s in vogue. Integrating the collection into your design choices aligns seamlessly with our 2024 trends, specifically the Mulberry Maven trend. The collection’s diverse colors resonate perfectly with the vintage-meets-global allure characteristic of Mulberry Maven. By offering these tiles, you are not just providing a product; you are enabling customers to embrace and em- body the essence of one of MSI’s leading design trends of 2024.”

The collection is also thoughtfully merchandised, according to Pereira, to provide a compelling and immersive experience for its retail customers. “We understand the importance of showcasing the collection effectively, and we’re excited to announce that an innovative display is in the works,” he said. “This dedicated display is anticipated to become available early April, offering a strategic and visually appealing way for retailers to present the diverse colors and sizes, including the all-new 2 x 18 addition, to their customers.”

Truly designed with the retail owner and RSA in mind, Brickstone is not just about aesthetics; it’s a business opportunity, Pereira noted. “The high-margin potential and the fact that it appeals to a wide customer base make it a valuable addition to any retail portfolio. Focusing on Brickstone is not just meeting a trend; it’s setting a trend.”

BrickStaks: A natural choice

Much like its Brickstone brethren, BrickStaks aims to tap that consumers desire for a timeless material but offers it up in a natural clay option. “It is amazing to see the reclaimed brick now be used indoors with our collection,” said Anand Palasamudram, senior merchant, MSI. “By exploring innovative ways to use natural clay bricks, incorporating them into modern and sustainable designs in creative patterns, use of natural clay bricks creates spaces that reflect a sense of heritage and continuity with the past.”

The collection is available in mesh-mounted and loose bricks. Loose bricks can be installed both indoor and outdoor while mesh-mounted bricks can be installed indoor and outdoor under covered areas. “Currently, the trend is to create a distressed or weathered finish to an accent wall, fireplace, backyard wall, laundry room or summer room, all of these can be achieved in our thin brick veneer,” Palasamudram noted.

For its retail partners, MSI offers up BrickStaks as an opportunity to draw in additional revenue with a high-margin product line. “BrickStaks are handcrafted from natural clay that has the appeal and appearance of classic materials, which adds value, and the current brick-look trend makes it more obvious to have a collection of hand- crafted bricks from natural clay to generate more revenue,” Palasamudram said.

BrickStaks will be merchandised using an innovative display that showcases the different colors and styles the collection offers. Also available are handheld board displays and grouted board displays, depending on the needs of the retail store owner/RSA.