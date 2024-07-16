Latest offerings sport ‘must-have’ carpet features

Research has found that consumers shopping for carpet are most drawn to the product’s durability, quality, color, design and ease of maintenance—not necessarily in that order. Notably missing is price, which generally means that most consumers are willing to spend what it takes to get what they want.

“Flooring is one of the larger investments a consumer can make in their homes, and they don’t want to replace it often, so it must not only look good but also perform well and stay clean,” said Jamie Welborn, senior vice president of residential carpet product development at Mohawk.

Mills are trying to cover all these bases with “must-have” features to distinguish their offerings. Some examples:

DH Floors/DuraSilkSD

DH Floors, formerly Dixie Home, was founded over 20 years ago on the promise of “affordable fashion.” Today, the brand achieves that through DuraSilkSD polyester. DuraSilk carpets aim to set themselves apart though color movement, textural effects and unique patterns. The color and style of these products are achieved through special yarn processes that deliver striations and visual interest.

Engineered Floors/PureColor

PureColor solution-dyed fiber is positioned as an easy sell for RSAs because of its resistance to stains, wear and fading. “While all of our carpets are made with our PureColor solution-dyed fiber, we are constantly innovating to introduce new and exciting carpet products to the market,” said Mike Sanderson, vice president of marketing. Three recent launches—Breakview, Captivating and Clearwater—feature PureColor technology made with 60% more filaments for a luxuriously soft feel along with a larger denier size for added bulk.

Mohawk/PetPremier

Mohawk has concentrated heavily on SmartStrand and PETPremier with updates in color and design along with maintaining great stain protection. Specifically, SmartStrand products are soft, durable and easy to clean because of their built-in stain protection. PETPremier, which offers vibrant colors, premier styling and improved performance, uses recycled bottles, making it a sustainable and more affordable choice for the masses.

Phenix/Microban

Microban surface protection covers all Phenix FloorEver PetPlus nylon and polyester styles. Microban antimicrobial product protection is a built-in active ingredient that enables products to resist the growth of microbes such as bacteria, mold and mildew. Microban protection helps products stay cleaner, fresher and last longer than products with untreated surfaces.

Southwind/Continuous filament SD

Southwind operates with the premise that soil and stain are always going to be big concerns when it comes to carpet, which is why it markets solution-dyed fibers. Two products that fit the bill: Savannah, which uses 100% continuous filament solution-dyed PET in a designer-styled, scroll-loop pile with a limited lifetime soil, stain and anti-static warranty; and Oxford, also made with 100% continuous filament SD PET with a limited lifetime soil, stain and anti-static warranty.

Shaw Floors/No Pattern Match Required

Shaw Floors offers a bevy of carpet solutions to make stain protection and cleaning easier with innovations such as R2X, ColorGuard, ANSO High-Performance Carpet, SoftBac and LifeGuard. Additionally, Shaw’s No Pattern Match Required innovation allows customers to get the visual appeal of patterned carpet. With patterns that stretch over 100 feet without repeating, each No Pattern Match Required style can be fully custom sized to a customer’s space and personal style.

Stanton/L.I.O.N.

Stanton’s proprietary yarn system—L.I.O.N. (luxury indoor outdoor nylon)—leverages solution-dyed, UV-stabilized nylon for enhanced color retention as well as stain and weather resistance for interior and exterior applications. “The durability, fade resistance and easy cleanability make L.I.O.N. ideal for active lifestyles and families with children and pets,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior director of marketing for Stanton.

Tarkett/Cloud 9 fiber

Cloud 9, Tarkett Home’s exclusive carpet fiber technology, challenges the belief that polyester carpets can’t be both incredibly soft and highly durable. Designed for busy households, including family members with paws, this carpet redefines comfort. Cloud 9 resists staining and fading, keeping the carpet looking new.

Fabrica/EnVision nylon

Fabrica sells high-performance carpets made with EnVision nylon, which offers custom color capability through the beck dye process. T.M. Nuckols, president of the residential division, The Dixie Group, calls it “the best dyeing process for color penetration and consistency.”