Microban launches AkoTech multifunctional coating technologies

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMicroban launches AkoTech multifunctional coating technologies

Huntersville, N.C.—Microban International, a leader in antimicrobial solutions, announced the launch of AkoTech, an advanced platform of multifunctional coating technologies that enhance and protect a broad spectrum of products.

“As the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technologies, we are committed to the development of solutions that support product sustainability by extending their useful lifetimes,” said Microban president, Michael Ruby. “We’re proud to launch a system of technologies that aids in this mission while making the integration as seamless as possible for our manufacturing partners.”

Easy to use and customizable for various manufacturing processes and end-use applications, AkoTech formulations can provide benefits such as excellent hardness, adhesion, water and oil repellency and chemical resistance. AkoTech’s multifunctional capabilities make it an ideal solution for flooring, exterior finish systems, touchscreens, countertops, furniture and more. By integrating AkoTech, these surfaces benefit from enhanced durability, improved cleanliness and long-lasting freshness, helping to maintain their appearance and performance over time.

AkoTech is an umbrella of formulations that includes water-based and solvent-based solutions. The formulations can also use heavy metal–free antimicrobial technologies to inhibit bacterial growth and prevent mold and mildew growth, leading to longer-lasting and more sustainable products. Backed by the power of Microban, AkoTech delivers cutting-edge performance that is bolstered by the suite of services that comes with the Microban brand, including formulation, sales, marketing and regulatory support.

“There are multifunctional capabilities under the AkoTech umbrella, with each iteration of the technology providing crucial versatility and functionality to different types of products,” said James Rapley, liquid formulations manager at Microban. “Customers have been asking for multifunctional coatings for years, and now this umbrella allows Microban and our partners to work together in delivering new and exciting technologies.”

To make AkoTech easy to use for all kinds of applications, the technology is available as a starting-point formulation (used as is or customized if desired), a ready-to-use formulation or a liquid concentrate (requiring the addition of water). AkoTech is integrated into products during manufacturing using a coating application process such as roll coating or spray coating.

Previous article
EF Contract introduces Anthology collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

EF Contract introduces Anthology collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract introduced the Anthology collection of four new 18 x 36 foundational carpet tile patterns that each tell their own story—all rooted in...
Read more
News

AHSG to host exclusive Roomvo webinar

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—As part of its ongoing commitment to provide added value and innovative tools to its dealer network, American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) will...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayments: Today’s padding not just for cushioning

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When it comes to flooring, sundry products are the proverbial icing on the cake. (And who likes cake without icing? No one, that’s who.)...
Read more
News

BuildDirect to expand Pro Center reach in Florida

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—BuildDirect, a leading omnichannel building materials retailer, announced the acquisition of key operational assets from Anchor Flooring and Yorkshore Sales & Marketing, two...
Read more
News

Tarkett finds recycling solution for used flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) has boomed over the past 15 years, with global flooring manufacturer Tarkett noting that LVT’s share of the resilient...
Read more
Featured Company

Titan Surfaces continues to flex its WPC muscles

Reginald Tucker - 0
Titan Surfaces, recently cited among the short list of “emerging brands”, is proving why it’s garnering well-deserved attention. Still riding the high of a...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X