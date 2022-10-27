Cali launches Cali Turf

By FCNews Staff
Cali TurfSan Diego, Calif—Cali’s latest product launch, Cali Turf, delivers a lush, green lawn, without the water, mowing, allergies or mess, according to the company. Drawing on a highly innovative design, the company said this product is more realistic and friendlier to the planet than other artificial turf products.

According to the company, these features set Cali Turf apart:

  • Natural beauty
    • A hyper realistic design combines fibers of various heights, textures, thicknesses and direction in four different colors to create a lawn that looks and feels luxurious.
  • Better blades
    • Just like real grass, its blades feature a V-shape construction, allowing them to stand up longer. Micro veins run the length of each stalk to reduce sun reflection for a more natural look.
  • Pet-friendly
    • Highly resilient and easy to clean, Cali Turf is designed with increased drainage and can be paired with Envirofill with Microban to help prevent pet odor.
  • Durable design
    • This product is reinforced with a double backing and a sturdier tuft bind. It is also heat, frost and fade resistant and backed by a 15-year residential warranty and an 8-year light commercial warranty.
  • 100% recyclable
    • Whereas most artificial turfs have a non-recyclable nylon backing, every part of Cali turf (the grass blades and the backing) can be recycled.
  • A safer yard
    • This product is lead and phthalate-free and has been tested and proven safe for every member of the family with the same chemical safety standards as a child’s toy.

The new Cali Turf collection rolls out with pre-cut options in 6.6 x 6.5, 16.4 x 6.5 and 32.8 x 6.5 sizes and full rolls (ideal for larger yards) will be available soon along with two additional turf style varieties, according to the company.

Cali Turf can be purchased along with premium accessories including galvanized steel stakes, rakes and sealing tape. A specialized infill material, Envirofill with Microban, is also available to add during or after the installation process. Envirofill is more resilient and environmentally friendly than most other turf infill materials (typically crumb rubber) and is designed with antimicrobial technology to help prevent bacteria, mildew and pet odor, according to the company.

