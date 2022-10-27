Crossville launches Stones at Large collection

By FCNews Staff
Crossville, Tenn. —Crossville has taken the wraps off its Stones at Large porcelain stone collection, an innovative porcelain series inspired by some of the world’s most sought-after earthen materials. The collection is suited for commercial or residential projects with options recommended for both interior walls and floors.

Featuring warm and cool colors from marble, onyx, and quartzite, Stones at Large creatively reproduces the elegance of natural stone in sizes up to 48 x 48 with unpolished and polished surfaces. Because these stones are high-tech porcelain, the tiles offer the durability, stain resistance and incredible life cycle that porcelain offers, while still achieving the luminescent visual depth found in nature’s creations.

The Stones at Large porcelain stone collection is offered in three colors: Oro Bianco, Bianco Di Lucca and Mare D’Autunno. All colors are available in polished and unpolished finishes. Additional sizes beyond the 48 x 48 tiles include 24 x 48, 12 x 24 and 4 x12. Mosaic options include the traditional 2 x 2 mosaic and an intricate leaf mosaic, both sheet mounted. The trim package includes bullnose tiles providing a large range of application possibilities.

