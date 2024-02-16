Crossville unveils new Beljn porcelain tile collection

By FCNews Staff
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, the newest brand under the AHF Products portfolio, introduces Beljn, a new porcelain tile collection that is inspired by Belgium limestone. The collection features the maintenance-free qualities and strength synonymous with porcelain.

“Our new, unpolished finish, FeatherSoft, feels almost like finely woven cashmere underfoot,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing for the Crossville brand. “It is silky and smooth to the touch while maintaining an extremely high dynamic coefficient of friction rating. This combination of aesthetics and technology makes Beljn a showstopper inside and out.”

Beljn is handcrafted in the U.S. and joins Crossville’s competitive in-stock program for quick fulfillment. Coupling the timely turnaround with its ability to move effortlessly between indoor and outdoor applications makes Beljn an excellent choice for commercial and residential projects.

With a European sensibility featuring white veining, coal lines and visible fossils, Beljns old school styling is modernized with a decidedly contemporary color and sizing. Sizes range from traditional 12 x 24 to an expansive 24 x 48. Square and brick mosaics are available to complement spaces from a commercial shower to a residential backsplash.

Beljn comprises five hues ranging from light to dark and is available in two finishes: unpolished, which features Crossvilles proprietary glazing technique; and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for grand scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.

Beljn is ideal for large-scale commercial and residential installations, including feature walls and expansive floor designs. The finely crafted porcelain stone is also suitable for outdoor installations, and is ideal for interior flooring, especially in kitchens, bathrooms and mudrooms. It is suitable for use in wet applications, making it a popular choice for shower floors and walls.

Retailers React: What will be your area of emphasis in 2024?

