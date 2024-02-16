Retailers React: What will be your area of emphasis in 2024?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What will be your area of emphasis in 2024?

Here are their responses:

The major areas of emphasis are to maintain the highest quality of customer service, top-notch quality installations and to keep our showroom updated with new and appealing products. We have also increased our advertising budget to let all the new people moving into the area know where to shop local and why we are the preferred choice over our competition and box stores. —Don Cantor, Lake Interiors Chelan Chelan, Wash.