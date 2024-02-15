Karndean Designflooring expands LooseLay collection

By FCNews Staff
Looselay
Inspired by wood from coastal Australia, Shorebird Ash (LLP360) is a new luxury vinyl design in the Karndean LooseLay collection. 

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has just added 13 trend-forward designs to its award-winning LooseLay collection. With the addition of these new visuals, inspired by wood from around the world, the Karndean LooseLay collection now includes more than 40 different wood and stone designs in a broad spectrum of color tones, providing a stylish option for any interior design approach.

“From installation to performance in the home, Karndean LooseLay provides a unique combination of benefits,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean director of product. “We’re excited to offer retailers and their customers even more stylish new options.”

Karndean LooseLay delivers all the style, durability and performance of Karndean premium luxury vinyl in an installation format that combines key benefits of gluedown and floating floors—specifically, the customization and creative possibilities of gluedown flooring while requiring only minimal adhesive and subfloor preparation.

Design Journal, a publication for sustainability-minded designers and architects with a commercial focus, recently recognized the new LooseLay designs with a 2024 ADEX Platinum Award.

Engineered for performance

Karndean’s LooseLay Collection is not just aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also a high-performing product. It’s all possible because of the K-Wave friction-grip backing. While the backing’s primary function is to hold the flooring in place, it also reduces noise to lower floors, making it ideal for upstairs bedrooms or playrooms. The product is engineered with proprietary SureFit technology, which provides extra dimensional stability and eliminates the need for expansion gaps and transition strips—a key difference from rigid core.

The product is also easy to install. Karndean LooseLay planks and tiles are easily removed if damaged by sliding furniture, appliances or heavy objects. Pieces also can be lifted and reused. The ability to remove and reuse Karndean LooseLay—which comes with a lifetime residential warranty—extends the product lifespan and makes it more sustainable.

