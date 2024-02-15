Mohawk bolsters ‘Bring Back the Rhino’ campaign

Calhoun, Ga.—After going toe to toe with the 4,000-pound rhino at Rhinory, a 55-acre winery and rhino preservation, SmartStrand has proven once again that it is strong enough for all walks of life. To reiterate the powerhouse product brand’s unprecedented cleanability and durability capabilities, Mohawk is announcing updates to its successful life-sized marketing campaign and SmartStrand Color Wall launched in 2023.

‘Bring Back the Rhino’

“Rhinory’s beloved resident, Blake the Rhino, was no match for SmartStrand, featuring permanent stain resistance and exceptional durability,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface. “After he seemingly destroyed the carpet, we cleaned it up and were able to show side-by-side comparisons.”

Featuring in-store and digital assets from this challenge, the “Bring Back the Rhino” campaign gives retailers the resources to make SmartStrand relevant to today’s consumers that may not have known about the brand.

“There is power in showing consumers the before and after images,” Silbert explained. “When shopping for pet-friendly carpet, they are usually thinking of their dog or cat—not a two-ton rhino. In SmartStrand’s case, All Pet means all pets, all accidents, all the time. Plus, it is rhino tested and rhino approved. Blake absolutely loved his SmartStrand carpet. It was like a magnet drawing him in. If he was in the barn, he would be lying on the carpet. The team of expert rhino keepers at Rhinory were astounded by Blake’s affinity for the carpet. Beyond the surface-level story, retailers can also explain how the SmartStrand campaign is supporting rhino conservation while doing something good in the world.”

Since 2008, over 11,000 rhinos have been poached in Africa. The “Bring Back the Rhino“ campaign helps Rhinory increase visibility to its cause while building toward its mission to take in more rhinos and start a breeding program.

Color Wall

In addition to enhanced promotional materials, Mohawk is releasing SmartStrand Color Wall update kits. The kits will include two patterns that pull from the line’s 15 best-selling color options and a multicolor update available in 40- and 55-ounce SmartStrand Silk options.

“The Color Wall was a huge hit, and we are working on making it even better,” said Thomas Kilgore, Mohawk’s senior product director, soft surface. “With 59% of consumers intending to install wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms and 36% planning for family rooms, the Color Wall is an innovative selling tool to get even more shoppers back to carpet. The Color Wall offers an easy-to-shop experience with extraordinary performing products that no other manufacturer can offer.”