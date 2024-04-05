Retailers React: How do you compensate when retail traffic slows down?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How are you compensating when retail traffic slows down?

Here are their responses:

“We implemented what we call huddle meetings that we do twice a week and have found this to be very effective in keeping our salespeople on task with follow up, quotes, measures, etc. We know that timeliness is very important in today’s purchasing process, so we want to get the jobs measured and quoted as soon as possible, and then have reliable follow up.” —John Taylor, Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home, Fort Myers, Fla.