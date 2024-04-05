WFCA introduces Premium Plus Membership

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has unveiled a significant enhancement to its membership model with Premium Plus Membership. The announcement follows the successful implementation of free membership for Primary members—professional flooring dealers, inspectors, cleaners, designers—for the first time in 2020, a move that vastly expanded its advocacy and influence within the industry. This new tier aims to further empower flooring professionals by providing exclusive benefits and tailored support.

“Transitioning to Premium Plus for just $0.82 per day is an investment in your business’s future, offering unparalleled value,” said Freida Staten, VP marketing, communication and membership at WFCA. “We’re providing a platform for growth, visibility and advocacy crucial for success in today’s competitive marketplace. Our goal is to ensure every member can leverage these tools for their advancement.”

Designed for professionals seeking to distinguish their business and achieve peak performance, the Premium Plus Membership offers exclusive benefits beyond the foundational support of the complimentary Premium Membership. For an annual fee of $299, Premium Plus members unlock strategic advantages:

Increased exposure: Gain a competitive edge with prime listing placement on the Dealer Locator and special recognition on the WFCA website, enhancing visibility.

Exclusive access: Access premium content, legal advice, specialized resources, educational opportunities with access to the WFCA University and members-only events tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of the flooring industry.

Tailored guidance: Benefit from direct engagement with WFCA executives through its quarterly mentorship program, designed to provide personalized support in navigating industry challenges.

Special discounts and offers: Enjoy additional savings on essential industry programs such as the fcB2B Program, CFI Technical Certificate Program and the SEAL Leadership Academy along with exclusive rates on hotels located in Dalton.

WFCA’s Premium Membership, provided at no cost, has been a cornerstone of its commitment to the flooring industry, offering key benefits such as educational webinars, discount programs on business services training, complimentary registration to The International Surface Event (TISE) and comprehensive communication tools, including monthly newsletters, email blasts and the quarterly magazine, Premier Flooring Retailer. This foundation supports a broad range of professional development and business expansion needs.

