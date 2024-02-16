Mannington Mills announces partnership with Feeding America

By FCNews Staff
Feeding AmericaSalem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has formed a corporate philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, reflecting its long history of supporting communities. Beginning this month, Mannington Mills will support the work of the Feeding America network through financial contributions by associates and the Campbell family, including a company match as well as volunteer service at local food banks and food pantries.

“Care and Do the Right Thing are core values that have driven our company for generations and continue to guide us today,” said Zack Zehner, Mannington Mills executive chairman of the board. “We are very excited about our partnership with Feeding America, and to be able to help those who are experiencing food insecurity right in our own communities.”

One in seven people (44 million) in America face hunger, including one in five children (13 million). “As the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, Feeding America is committed to providing solutions to end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “We are delighted to partner with Mannington Mills, whose commitment through financial support and impactful volunteer service fuels our mission to ensure everyone has equitable access to nutritious food.”

