Mannington operations achieve ISO certifications

Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial’s Madison, Ga., operations have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 and 9001 in 2023. These recertifications demonstrate Mannington’s commitment to providing the highest quality and sustainable products in the industry.

“At Mannington, we have been adhering to the highest quality goals in Madison, Ga., by running ISO 9001 and 14001 certified operations since 2012,” said Shane Totten, Mannington Commercial director of sustainability. “This recertification is a significant accomplishment for our associates, our customers and the communities like Madison where we operate. It provides tangible proof that our environmental management system is aligned with global best practices.”

The ISO 14001 recertification confirms the Madison operations have met the internationally agreed-upon standard to identify, monitor and control environmental performance through efficient resource consumption and waste minimization. This verifies the company’s ongoing and continual improvement in those areas and further supports the company’s broader environmental goals.

In addition, Mannington Commercial’s parent company Mannington Mills, Inc., achieved ISO 9001 recertification. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to continual improvement and re-evaluating processes and procedures that are passed down through the organization. This assures customers, employees and communities that Mannington has reached the highest in customer, legal, regulatory requirements, as well as risk reduction in production areas, and employee development.

The Madison location manufactures, finishes and warehouses commercial luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and employs 285 associates or approximately 11% of Mannington Commercial employees. Since 2012, the Madison location has met critical environmental results across multiple operational areas. These results include: reducing scrap to landfill by 20% and increasing recycling from corporate sources.

To achieve the recertification, two different auditing companies spent 14 days reviewing and verifying multiple aspects of the company’s operations, including its environmental policies, procedures and permits; its associate competency and training programs; its manufacturing and warehouse operations; and its leadership commitment to continuous improvement.