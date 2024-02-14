Lauzon acquires Elizabethtown log yard

Papineauville, Quebec—Lauzon Distinctive Hardwood has taken over the operations of the Elizabethtown, N.Y., log yard, previously operated by A. Johnson CO and the Johnson family of Vermont. Hardwood log buying and selling operations will resume in the second quarter of 2024, reaching full potential early in the third quarter of 2024.

This initiative reflects Lauzon’s determination to position itself as the undisputed market leader, while guaranteeing a constant supply of top-quality raw materials for the Thurso mill. Eric Larouche, vice president of Lauzon, described the acquisition as one of several strategies aimed at improving the Thurso plant’s wood diet.

“This expansion of our activities guarantees the supply of greater quality roundwood and, at the same time, strengthens the sources of supply for their sawmill, especially for the species that are not as native to our Quebec province,” he said.

The Thurso plant, a central element of the production network, is benefiting from a significant investment of nearly $20 million over three years, underlining the company’s ambition to establish itself as the undisputed leader in hardwood lumber. The investment at the Thurso sawmill enhances the value of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by being the first hardwood mill to integrate this technology, according to Lauzon.