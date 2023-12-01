Lauzon bets on hard maple

There’s no doubt that European oak and domestic red and white oak species have seen high levels of demand over the past few years. And rightly so, given the species’ desirable visual traits and performance attributes.

However, there’s another familiar wood species that’s also drawing attention among manufacturers and consumers—hard maple. Regarded for its clean, clear characteristics as well as its durability, hard maple is no longer taking a back seat to the ubiquitous oak wood flooring products.

“What we’re seeing is still a decent amount of demand at the retail level for hard maple,” said David Lauzon, Jr., director of sales at Lauzon Hardwood Flooring. “I’m not sure if it’s simply an increase in demand, or if it’s because [some mills in the U.S. that supply maple] went under, but we’re definitely seeing an increase. And that plays directly to Lauzon’s strengths.”

Another factor that’s driving renewed interest and demand in hard maple, according to Lauzon, is a gradual shift in consumer tastes and demands.

“Companies have been flooding the market with white oak for quite a few years now, but from what we’re hearing from retailers they’re tired of seeing all the same type of samples in the showroom,” Lauzon explained. “We want retailers to know that we have the capacity to produce a lot of hard maple.”

Desirable characteristics

So, what are some of the characteristics that retailers, designers and end users find desirable in hard maple? For one, according to Lauzon, is the pristine aesthetic inherent in the species. “With hard maple there’s the absence of a heavy grain,” he explained, adding that that’s literally the opposite of many traditional oak products. “We’re finding that people want more of a cleaner look—more of a select type of maple species without a massive amount of variation in it.”

Visual characteristics aside, what about the performance attributes of hard maple that end users and designers find desirable? According to Lauzon, the density of hard maple is much higher, which means it’s less susceptible to dents. “It’s much harder than oak, which is much softer on the Janka scale,” he explained.

However, Lauzon warns that not all maple is created equal, and that it’s important to note the difference between a “true hard maple” and “silver” maple. “You have some companies out there that are selling maple at lower price points, but that’s not hard maple,” he explained. “It’s actually silver maple, which can be very soft. But true hard maple is extremely dense. That’s one of the key attributes of the species.”

In ample supply

While most suppliers continue to scramble for alternative international sources of European white oak—a species that has seen demand skyrocket in recent years—Lauzon said it is well stocked in hard maple to satisfy current and future demand. At present, the company estimates that at least 50% of its business is hard maple. It also helps that the company owns its own forests where the wood is harvested. This not only ensures ample supply but also consistent product quality, according to the company.

“We are a vertically integrated supplier and we own more than 2 million acres of land where we harvest,” Lauzon said. “The primary species in those forests is hard maple, so naturally it’s the most important species in our production.”

This proximity to the forests where hard maple is predominantly grown means Lauzon can provide a variety of formats and options for retailers and distributors. This includes a range of both solid and engineered hardwood flooring products.

“We can offer both solid half-inch and ¾-inch engineered in multiple widths,” Lauzon explained.

More importantly, he noted, these products translate into higher margins for the retailer. “Hard maple is not as much of a commodity as, for example, ¾-inch solid oak. That means there’s not as much pricing pressure on hard maple as some of the other species.”

Best of all, distributors and retailers can fill orders quickly due to Lauzon’s business model. “With the amount of product we can produce and inventory, there’s usually not more than two weeks out on any of our product offerings,” Lauzon explained. “It’s typically a very quick turnaround.”