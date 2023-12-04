Waterproof: Protecting specialty dealers’ profit margins

The intense level of competition in the waterproof flooring segment—particularly the LVP/SPC/rigid core category—has resulted in aggressive pricing strategies to build market share. This intense competition, while giving retailers and end users more choices, has negatively impacted profit margin opportunities for specialty retailers.

However, scores of suppliers of competitive waterproof products such as resilient and even some high-performance laminates and hybrids are responding by highlighting select collections that provide retailers with trade-up opportunities and, by extension, higher profit margins.

Following are some examples of what’s currently available for retailers:

AHF Products

Armstrong Flooring Lutea from AHF Products is a new line of rigid core flooring that encapsulates both beauty and performance. Lutea offers a wealth of design options and serene colors in wide planks to create a foundation for a luxuriously well-styled home. The sturdy planks are completely waterproof and the designs are colors and textures found in nature. Ranging from light and airy to dark and earthy wood looks, Lutea’s two collections—Paradise and Zen—provide retailers with the look of affordable luxury for buyers. The 100% waterproof planks are available in a range of wood looks—birch, hickory, oak and pine. Paradise features a 20-mil wear layer and 11 high-end designs and wide widths; Zen is a 12-mil wear layer floor, which offers nine trendy looks in popular widths.

“It’s a gorgeous, absolutely stunning line,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO, AHF.

Aperion Surfaces

The Cosmos collection is the newest addition to Aperion’s SPC line, which boasts a hefty 5.5mm thickness, durable 20-mil wear layer, 60-inch length and 1.5mm IXPE pad. According to Joe Cushing, sales rep for Aperion, Cosmos—which figures prominently in the company’s 20-mil waterproof products—is purposely manufactured with features that enable trade up opportunities. “While we know that the 12-mil rigid core waterproof price point has been a pricing football, we try to offer the retailer a very strong offering of color as well as maintaining above- average levels of inventory,” he said. “In the 20-mil waterproof category, we offer features that separate us from the masses to provide profit opportunities to the retailer.”

Another step-up product from Aperion Surfaces is its New World II line, the company’s thickest, widest SPC collection in its portfolio.

Bella Flooring Group

While some suppliers may be content chasing volume by pushing entry-level products, Bella Group is focused precisely on the opposite track: developing thicker, stronger and beefier (literally) product offerings that provide retailers with trade-up opportunities.

Two new products—Silva and Knox Landing—both featuring a total thickness of 7mm with a 20-mil wear layer on 9 x 70-inch planks—both with IXPE attached padding. “These are really girthy products,” said Paul Dominie, president, Bella Flooring Group. “We decided we’re not going to the bottom anymore. We’re focused on the middle to high end of the rigid market.”

For 2024, Bella Flooring Group also plans to launch a new waterproof PVC floor featuring EIR technology and a 20-mil wear layer. “We’re seeing more people go toward glue down because they’re having challenges with no floor prep on some of the cheaper products on the market,” Dominie noted. “So why not go back to the traditional glue down that we know is going to work if you glue it down properly?”

BHW

Cayman, a new collection from BHW Floors, is a 100% waterproof assortment showcasing eight contemporary designs in 9-inch-wide x 73-inch-long planks, enhanced painted bevel edges, Uniclic locking system, EIR texture and an overall thickness of 5mm (includes 1mm IXPE pad attached). The 28-mil wear layer is designed to stand up to everyday wear and tear, and is coated with BHW’s signature Aluminer+ finish, a proprietary combination of aluminum oxide and silicon carbide. This high-performing, worry-free flooring boasts functionality and durability, appealing to both homeowners and builders—suiting any customer’s tastes or needs.

Bjelin

Developed and manufactured in Europe, Bjelin’s hardened wood features the patented Woodura surface technology developed by Välinge Innovation. The technology, according to the company, results in floors that are 3X stronger and more dent-resistant than traditional engineered floors. What’s more, the offering is now available in a small size—5.94 x 46 inches—but still providing the same performance attributes in a smaller profile. The new size “S” panels are also much easier to handle and transport. Available in a blended grading, the design incorporates the best of two worlds: a mixture of the clean and harmonious select grading and the natural variations found in real wood. Products feature a few visible grains and knots, in keeping with modern design.

Cali

Cali’s ever-expanding portfolio of environmentally friendly, high-performance, waterproof flooring not only gives retailers more options to offer consumers; they also provide specialty dealers with trade-up opportunities. A prime example of this is the company’s signature Cali Vinyl Longboards series, which Bob Fish, Cali’s vice president and general manager of retail sales, describes as “an immediate go-to for our retailers and homeowners. The collection holds appeal for its top-of-class colors, uniquely engaging showroom display and limited distribution in the marketplace. All that, plus a steady supply and competitive price point equals reliably higher margins for our partners.”

Classen

At the heart of several new upper-end rigid core introductions from Classen is its signature Ceramin technology. Products featuring this innovative technology are made using recycled plastic gleaned from things like yogurt cups—in other words, recycled polypropylene, not PVC. Classen takes it a step further by sorting out the polypropylene in its own facility, cleaning it thoroughly and then processing it for use in its rigid core products.

“At Classen we focus on upcycling—taking something that was once discarded and using it to produce a product with a higher quality or value than what it was before,” said Moritz Menier, vice president of business development for Classen in North America. “We want to give the market and the consumer the choice to select something that’s produced responsibly and healthy and environmentally friendly vs. PVC-based products where you don’t know how it’s made.”

COREtec

COREtec offers retailers a premium waterproof product from a recognized consumer flooring brand to both protect and enhance the value it provides customers. COREtec Originals (WPC) styles deliver on the benefits consumers want most—beautiful, durable, comfortable, easy to clean—and offer retailers an upgrade story from SPC and other entry-level waterproof products. Even within the COREtec Originals (WPC) collection is a clear good/better/best upgrade story based on product visual, including design elements like EIR and enhanced bevels.

Parchment Oak (pictured) from the COREtec Originals (WPC) – Premium line features EIR, enhanced, integrated bevels and the brand’s innovative Soft Step attached underlayment. Made from recycled materials, Soft Step gives homeowners 70% better sound absorption and 46% more warmth underfoot—and gives retail sales associates an upgrade story to share on the showroom floor with their customers.

Eternity

Eternity Floors strives to impress specialty flooring retailers with its craftsmanship and quality control efforts across a range of hard surface products, including rigid core SPC, WPC, LVT, laminate and engineered hardwood. Back in 2014, for example, Eternity Floors began its mission to incorporate moisture-resistant technology into its laminate collections. That led to the launch of Ecoessent Incore, a collection of water-resistant laminate flooring. Today, Eternity Floors is one of the largest suppliers of waterproof laminate—and the owner of the AquaFi berand, which is domestically made and GreenGuard Gold certified. Eternity’s portfolio now includes Sequoia XL TruAC6 70-inch laminate featuring 3D RealFeel technology and 1-24 digital print pattern repeats. Then there’s Hyperion XXL—Eternity’s longest random length at 7 ½ feet, followed by Proof XL, which comes in 6-foot-long planks. Proof, another new offering, comes in 60 x 9 and 48 x 9 planks.

Inhaus

In a move to keep pace with consumer demand and environmental manufacturing trends, Inhaus has refreshed its entire line of rigid core products based on the signature Ceramin technology employed in their manufacture.

“We’ve been out with it our Sono Eclipse and Elandura rigid core floors for a few years now, but we’re coming out with 13 new SKUs,” said Sean Landes, director of sales. “Essentially, we’re going to replace 13 of the 26 SKUs from the original Sono Eclipse line.”

At the same time, Inhaus is launching an entirely new waterproof rigid core line called Icon. According to Landes, it represents the next generation of direct digital printing. “Icon has cleaner visuals, longer boards and a super matte finish,” he said. “Everything’s proprietary out of Germany.”

The new and expanded lines, according to Landes, will give retailers a tiered offering so retailers can step up consumers to a greater variety of upper-level products.

Johnson Hardwood

Johnson Hardwood’s Bella Vista series is designed to be the focal point of a beautiful home, offering both durability and elegance. Its high-performance core and AC5 rating ensure resistance to topical water, scratches and stains, making it suitable for use not only in residential settings but also in light to medium commercial spaces. The inclusion of EIR technology adds a realistic texture to each plank, giving it the authentic feel of hardwood.

Bella Vista offers a diverse range of 12 colors—from light tans to dark taupes—which encompass the natural hues found in European oak. This wide color selection allows end-users to find the ideal match for their desired aesthetic. The collection aims to strike a balance between sophisticated style, durability and strength.

Karndean

One of the key benefits of luxury vinyl—which is the only type of flooring Karndean has manufactured and sold during its 50 years in business—is that it’s waterproof and easy to clean. In other words, everything Karndean sells is waterproof. Offering installations with unique patterns and designs—whether it’s herringbone or chevron, for example—is a way for retailers to boost profit margins. Karndean aims to make the high-end look of these installations easier and less time-consuming with luxury vinyl that has patterns printed directly on individual pieces or is pre-cut to be laid in herringbone or chevron. Case in point is the company’s Pale Limed Oak, which comes in 48 x 9 chevron pieces and is available in both glue-down and rigid core formats.

Lions Floor

Lions Floor offers several standout collections that retailers can position as trade-up products—Comfort Heights laminate as well as its Indoor Delight and Lone Star Spirit XL SPC collections. These specific collections offer more than just visually appealing flooring options; they are strategic solutions designed to enhance profit margins for specialty retailers. The unique combination of higher ticket prices and consumer satisfaction sets these collections apart, ensuring both the success of our dealers and the contentment of end users.

“These collections are meticulously crafted not only to meet the aesthetic preferences of consumers who increasingly prioritize longer and wider planks, but also to provide our valued dealers with distinct trade-up opportunities,” said Jerry Guo, president.

Mannington

While some companies are aggressively vying for more share of a commoditized category, others are taking the road less traveled. That’s the case with Mannington, which has carved out a niche in the WPC segment with its signature Adura Max offering. This approach, according to David Sheehan senior vice president, residential product, creates opportunities for retailers to trade consumers up to better goods.

“At Mannington, we are not seeing the same pricing pressures in the world of WPC,” he explained. “Many competitors either exited or bypassed offering WPC products. For this reason, there is limited competition. WPC products tend to be thicker and have higher perceived quality vs. their thinner SPC counterparts. For this reason, dealers are able to realize higher margins.”

Mohawk

Not only is Mohawk’s SolidTech resilient line suitable for any room, any pet and any climate, it also provides differentiation in a crowded rigid core field. Moreover, SolidTech, which has been enhanced to include WetProtect technology (SolidTech Select and Plus), is available in various tiers to meet the needs of virtually any consumer—a strategy that paves the way for profit opportunities for Mohawk’s dealer partners.

The Essentials performance tier within the SolidTech lineup is inherently waterproof and optimal for wet areas, such as basements and bathrooms, resulting in fewer customer claims. SolidTech Essentials products also feature everyday wear and tear protection and an industry-leading protection for all pets, all accidents, all the time—making it ideal for families with pets.

MSI

New from MSI are Prescott and XL Prescott SPC lines. The former comes in a 5mm, 7 x 48-inch format with a 6-mil or 12-mil wear layer in a flat visual. Prescott XL is available in 31 on-trend designs, has a 6.5mm body with a 20-mil Crystalux Ultra wear layer, along with a residential anti-dent guarantee that very few other products offer in market. Prescott XL comes in a wider and longer 9 x 60 plank, and offers an anti-dent warranty.

Provenza

The MaxCore New Wave collection from Provenza features exclusive high-definition, 12-pattern repeat visuals—hand-selected from Provenza Floors’ most popular, best-selling hardwood collections. “The New Wave collection offers customers luxurious wide and longer planks, ultra-realistic hardwood visuals in modern colors that exceed both their aesthetic demands and performance needs,” said Ron Sadri, principal owner of Provenza Floors.

It’s not just realistic rigid core wood looks that are turning heads. One standout collection from the MaxCore series is Stonescape, which offers an exclusive selection of realistic stone textures and patterns in a range of desirable colors with extra-large plank options. More importantly, the collection features a highly durable advanced construction designed to resist stains, mold and mildew.

Consumers, according to Sadri, will be hard pressed to tell the difference.

Stanton

The Stanton Natural Beauty Stone 16 Series is a unique offering with the Stanton line and brings something different to the market. Generously sized 16 x 32 tiles provide a clean, sophisticated look, while a polished, high-gloss surface boasts subtle veining and color nuances representing a true marble visual. Three colors—two whites and one black—are available. Stoneybrook has the aesthetics of a natural limestone in two colors. Artifact and Prominade are stamped concrete visuals in an earthy color palette. Boulevard is an ultra-chic, subtle, true concrete look that showcases a modern sensibility and a broad color spectrum. To further entice retailers, Stanton has added new enhanced bevel for a realistic, low-profile grout line. The tile looks all have realistic stone looks offered in the practicality and durability of LVT.

SLCC

Painted Sky from SLCC is a waterproof flooring collection that showcases clean, sophisticated visuals as well as thoughtful heavy-duty features and benefits. The 10 visuals that make up the Painted Sky collection are pulled directly from SLCC’s successful engineered hardwood lines. Only the select A & B boards from these lines were considered to create a very clean aesthetic—a visual in keeping with today’s design trends. Another outstanding complement to Painted Sky’s authentic visuals are the wide/long planks—9.25-inches-wide x 72-inch-long (6 foot) planks allow the product to truly showoff its refined beauty. Painted Sky boasts a 30-mil wear layer and a 7mm overall product thickness to provide the floor with the strength to stand up to the demands of active lifestyles.

Another waterproof option from SLCC is the Pacific Vineyard laminate collection.

Shaw Floors

Pet Perfect Mineral Core from Shaw Floors is about connecting with consumers on a level beyond the general functional benefits of a resilient product. “Waterproof” at one point was a differentiator because it solved a very specific pain point within the industry, but now that we’ve solved it, waterproof alone isn’t enough. Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect is waterproof, but the true value creation lies in the way the company communicates the benefits that provides an excellent trade-up opportunity from traditional rigid vinyl products.

Southwind

Southwind Building Products entered the waterproof flooring category in 2015 and has been successful in building a full-scale waterproof product offering that is unique and high performing. With more than 100 options across 15 collections in WPC, SPC and laminate, Southwind aims to cover all the bases in the ever-expanding waterproof flooring segment.

Standouts include Inspiration Plank HD, Southwind’s newest and most innovative option in waterproof flooring. A truly unique approach to flooring, Inspiration Plank HD offers digitally printed visual combined with a lightweight, hybrid core.

Unilin

Unicoat provides a cost-effective solution for obtaining high-quality waterproof features in wood-based floors by actively repelling water away from the joints. How it works: During production, the protective coating is precisely applied to the edges of an otherwise unchanged wood-based core board. As a result, the panels create a fully sealed surface when locked together and traps moisture on the surface of the floor, where it can either evaporate naturally or be easily cleaned off. Not only does Unicoat safeguard floors from leaks between joints it also prevents swelling of the edges and discoloration of the wooden top layer. By doing so, it significantly prolongs the durability of your floor and protects against premature wear of the edges.

US Mills

US Mills, a new entrant to the rigid core arena, is looking to make a big splash with its new EcoDense line of high-performance flooring. Billed as hybrid hard surface flooring based on resilient and laminate flooring technology (without formaldehyde), the new product offers the best of both worlds while giving distributors a product they can sell at higher margins.

While it’s considered a rigid core product, it does offer some “give”—a trait found in resilient products. At the same time, the tongue and groove design utilized in EcoDense is not brittle like some SPC products, according to Karel Vercruyssen, director of US sales. “While it’s rigid, it still offers a good balance between hardness and flexibility. Also, one of the concerns sometimes with vinyl products is that they’re very hard, but they also get brittle. There’s no such issue with the locking system on this product.”

Wellmade

Wellmade HDPC/SPC Premium Vinyl Plank, made in the USA, is a premium waterproof plank featuring exceptional high-definition oak, hickory, maple and pine visuals. Consumers can choose from embossed or EIR textures and painted bevel edge treatments for added realism. Wellmade’s premium vinyl plank measures 9.13 inches x 60 inches with wear layers ranging from 12-mil to 20-mil. The Uniclic locking systems and attached IXPE pad ensure easy, worry-free installation.